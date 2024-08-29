NFL Agents Vote Cardinals as One of Most Unstable Franchises
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are seemingly in a much better place following the arrival of figures such as head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Though they're not quite Super Bowl contenders, it's tough not to notice how much progress has been made.
There's still work to do, according to NFL agents.
The Athletic recently polled 31 representatives of NFL players to gauge their opinions on various topics throughout the league.
One topic asked them to vote on the most unstable organization in pro football, and the Cardinals received three votes - which tied for third behind the Carolina Panthers (9) and Las Vegas Raiders (7).
"Cardinals. The Kyler Murray extension is why they are stuck. Why give Kyler that extension and quickly fire the head coach who wanted him and the GM who drafted him? You can’t fire the QB.”- Anonymous NFL Agent on Arizona Cardinals
Another agent voted for the Raiders, but did mention the Cardinals are heading in the right direction.
“Raiders. Traditional choices in this category, like Washington and Arizona, have improved or appear headed in a good direction. Vegas keeps making changes and now finds itself without an apparent quarterback of the future or legitimate starter when it needed one following last season," said the agent.
The New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars were tied with Arizona at three votes. The Denver Broncos (2) and Washington Commanders (1) also received votes.
The Cardinals certainly believe the tide is turning within the organization.
"We cleansed the roster," Cardinals running back James Conner said earlier this offseason.
"Guys who weren't serious about football, guys who were not in it for the right reasons, guys who didn't put the team first, we were slowly weeding that stuff out. That's what it takes. We cleanse - and now we're ready to attack."