Combine: 9 Offensive Players Who Shot Up Cardinals Draft Board
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine has officially concluded, and we will walk away from Indianapolis with updated boards. The attention is on the defensive side of the football, but there are still several playmaker on offense who Found a way to stand out.
We will see changes to ordering on an annual basis following the Combine, but this year feels like it could lead to drastic shakeups.
As always, we are focused on the Arizona Cardinals perceptive here, and they were busy on Sunday watching offensive lineman. Of course, they were still looking at this year‘s wide receiver group while monitoring quarterbacks not named Cam Ward, or Shedeur Sanders.
Arizona should be traveling back to the desert happy with what they saw from all three of those position groups. A backup quarterback who can challenge Kyler Murray is needed, and those guys were displayed and looked good.
Upgrades in depth are needed at receiver, including a need for speed, And more than a handful of guys check that off. And the offensive line has players at all five spot — Something that is vital for AZ.
Obviously, running backs and tight ends worked out as well, but considering the Cardinals don’t have a drastic need for either of those positions we will be leaving them out of this piece.
Let’s take a look at the biggest winners from those three spots, starting with quarterback:
Quarterbacks
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
The top quarterbacks in this draft class decided not to throw the ball to combine and Dart decided to capitalize on that opportunity.
The long time Ole Miss starter was the most consistent passer in Indianapolis, which is currently worth its weight in gold.
As we try and figure out who QB3 is in this class, Dart is continuing to make his case as the runaway third option.
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Ewers also had a nice opportunity to sling the ball around With Ward and Sanders, deciding not to throw. Like Dart, Ewers made the most of it.
What stood out as the biggest point of strength in Ewers’ game has been his mechanics and ball placement. Both were on this way as he was hitting receivers at all three levels of the field.
Tyler Shough, Louisville
Show is undoubtedly one of the quarterbacks that you have likely not heard very much about. After his performance in Indianapolis, you should expect him to be one of the more talked about quarterbacks in the third tier like Riley Leonard and Kurtis Rourke.
With a strong day as anyone else in Indy, show displayed a big arm that helped to separate him from some of the others in front of him, including Dart and Ewers.
Honorable Mention:
Brady Cook (Missouri)
Wide Receivers
Matthew Golden, Texas
If you were to rank the top five players who made the most of their workouts at this year’s combine, Golden would be among them.
Not only did the star Texas receiver finish the 2024 season as hot as anyone else, but he put on a spectacle and workout clothes including a 4.29-second 40 yard dash time.
It feels like with each passing week that Golden continues to climb up draft boards. At this rate, he’s on a collision course with being a top 20 pick.
Projection: Top-20 pick
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
The redshirt sophomore from Stanford has as much athletic upside in this class as any other receiver. Ayomanor is a special prospect, despite how green he is with his age.
Ayomanor ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash time plus good leaping ability. There’s a ton of like here and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team liked him enough to roll the dice on him with a top pick. He’s raw, but his upside is through the roof.
Projection: End of RD1; Early Day 2
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Higgins flew under the radar in 2024 despite eclipsing 1100 receiving yards. While he has made some progress throughout the draft process, it still feels like Higgins is being overlooked and valued.
Hopefully his Combine performance changes that a little bit.
The Iowa State receiver clocked a 4.47–seconds 40-yard dash time to go with a 39” vertical and 10‘8“ broad jump. Athleticism wasn’t a question, but Higgins left it all on the field with lots to like.
Projection: Top-50 pick
Honorable mentions:
Jaylin Noel (Iowa State), Jack Bech (TCU), Tai Felton (Maryland)
Offensive Linemen
Armand Membou, Missouri
Don’t let the fact that Membou Is best suited as a right tackle for you — Membou Is projecting to be a top end offensive line prospect in this class. Someone want him to stay outside, others want him to move to guard. One thing is for certain: he’s going to be a star.
Membou weighed in at 332 lbs and somehow ran a sub-five-second 40-yard dash… That defies logic. The Mizzou product showed plenty of athleticism throughout the other events, and it should mock up a first-round pick for him with the potential to land as high as inside the top 20.
Projection: Top-20 picks; RD1 Lock
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
There’s very few true offensive guards in this class that have people excited. In fact, most of the top perceived guards available are offensive tackles that people want to move inside.
Ratledge is a true guard, but is typically seen as a late day two/day three selection. He may have been able to change his fortunes.
The long-time Georgia standout was able to clock the fastest three-cone of any offensive lineman in Indianapolis The show off his ability to bend and change directions quickly.
Considering the lack of true guards in this draft coupled with an excellent Combine showing, Ratledge has likely secured a spot in the top 100 pics and should be a day two selection.
Projection: Day Two
Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel played left tackle last season, he played right tackle the year before that, and he has experience guard from previous seasons… And his projection to the pros is center.
No matter where he ends up at the next level, there’s one thing for sure: Zabel is proving himself to be amongst the most athletic offensive lineman in the class regardless of position.
The NDSU product moves fluidly and clearly looks comfortable enough to play any of the five spots. His Combine showing solidified that belief and he should be rewarded with an early selection.
Projection: RD1; Early Day two
Honorable mentions:
Will Campbell (LSU), Jared Wilson (Georgia)