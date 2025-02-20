Draft Insider Gives Cardinals Game-Wrecking DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a variety of avenues they can take when it comes to their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Top positions of need such as edge rusher, defensive line and offensive line are the most common picks for general manager Monti Ossenfort's third draft with the organization - as all have holes to be filled moving into the offseason.
Even if the Cardinals supplemented talent to the aforementioned positions in free agency, Arizona would still be wise to invest high draft capital in spots such as outside linebacker or interior defensive line.
That's exactly what the Cardinals do in NFL Draft guru Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft. Jeremiah - who is as dialed into the draft as anybody for NFL.com - has Arizona selecting the game-wrecking talents of Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.
Kenneth Grant Could Change Cardinals Defense
"Grant would immediately assist against the run, and he has enormous upside as a pass rusher. The hope is he eventually develops into an impact defender in the mold of Dexter Lawrence," Jeremiah wrote on the selection.
The Cardinals would certainly love if Grant formed himself into another version of Lawrence, and that's exactly what Arizona needs in the trenches.
Nowhere through the Cardinals' front seven is there an established game-wrecker. There's guys with upside such as BJ Ojulari, Dante Stills and Darius Robinson, though the jury is still out if they'll make good on their potential.
Grant ranks as one of the the draft's top prospects according to The Draft Network:
"Grant is a naturally gifted and highly talented defender. He projects as a high-upside interior defensive lineman capable of aligning in multiple positions within even or odd fronts.
"His ability to collapse the pocket as a pass rusher, combined with his dominance against double teams, provides the foundation for him to become a game-changing presence in the NFL.
"With continued development, particularly in pad level and conditioning, Grant has the tools to thrive as a premier defensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft."
Grant would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Cardinals' defense, as not only would the player himself be able to wreck opposing gameplans - he'd also open things up for head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis to get creative with their scheme.
Arizona needs a legitimate presence in the trenches, and Grant would give them precisely that for years to come.