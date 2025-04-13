Draft Rankings: Top 5 EDGE Players Cardinals Should Target
The Arizona Cardinals need to address the edge rusher position at some point, preferably as early as possible in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. There’s no shortage of talent in this class with guys who look, play, and produce differently than others.
The class comes in all different forms, shapes, and sizes in the best way. Obviously that means some are better fit for one team than another.
How do they compare against each other?
To clarify, I would love any of these five to be Cardinals — but as we go from five to one, you will see some of these guys are more exciting than others.
5. Mykel Williams, Georgia
Williams as a prospect is incredibly exciting. He has plenty of athletic upside and potential that flashed throughout his time with Georgia. In the several years Kirby Smart has been developing defensive talent, Williams is among one of the most intriguing players that he’s coached.
The only problem? Williams has struggled with health over the last two seasons. He had foot surgery prior to the 2023 season and last year was playing through an ankle issue. Williams may not have missed a lot of time in terms of games, but he clearly was not 100% in either of those seasons.
A healthy Williams, however, is a ball of clay that could be moldered into a star.
I believe in this Cardinals coaching staff to coach up defensive talent and get the most out of them. A player like Williams may be a challenge, but it’s one that I think they’re up to the task for.
His talent also comes along with scheme, versatility to stand up and play with a hand in the dirt. He’d be insanely fun for Arizona, but they would have to put some work in before they could get the best of him.
4. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
It's been quite the climb for Ezeiruaku, who continues soaring up the draft board and may be on a collision course with the top-15 picks of the draft. A combination of production and athletic testing has led to his dramatic rise and it has teams excited for what he can become.
Ezeiruaku had somewhat up-and-down production during his time with the Eagles, but his 16.5 sack senior season displayed what we hope was everything coming together for him. There was plenty on display to get you excited over his potential, too. Ezeiruaku's pass rush sets feature terrific hand usage to disengage with blockers coupled with unteach athleticism. His long 34" arms can keep most linemen off of him and blend perfectly with his speed and agility.
Having boxes checked in the athletic department that you can't change - you're either born with it or without it - is already a dynamite advantage for Ezeiruaku to help him stand out from his peers. But his explosive senior production may be a sign of things to come.
Arizona would love to add a player like him to use as a full-time pass rusher and patiently develop the rest of his skill set. There's a great opportunity for Ezeiruaku to find early production in his career with a staff who can take his play to the next level.
3. Jalon Walker, Georgia
Walker has been talked about as a perfect target for the Cardinals for a while now.
The dots between Walker and Arizona are easy to make. Walker is a very unique and versatile defender who went from stud linebacker to high-upside pass rusher during his time in Athens. Once the Bulldogs started giving him chances as an edge rusher, it felt as though Walker's future was realized.
But that doesn't mean Walker suddenly forgot how to play linebacker and execute his duties. He's simply adding more skill to a stocked resume. It makes him all the more enticing for a Cardinals defense that prides itself on versatile playmakers.
Walker in the desert would be a dream come true, maybe even a prophecy fulfilled as the chosen one to fix the edge rusher hole.
For what it's worth, I'm buying into the hype of Walker being a top-10 pick, so the Cardinals may not even get a shot at him. But if they did? Home run, slam dunk, touchdown pass.
2. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
I am giving Sawyer a slight edge (no pun intended) over Walker here only because he has spent four seasons playing edge defender, while Walker is still learning and adjusting to the role. I have almost zero questions about Sawyer as he prepares to leap into the pros.
The Buckeye standout has steadily improved his game with each passing season. His play in Ohio State's CFP Championship run was indicative of him closing in on the potential that had him as one of the highest-rated recruits coming out of high school. It simply feels like Sawyer gets better with every game he plays.
Sawyer is quite the specimen at 6'4 and 260 lbs with back-breaking strength and a punch off the line that would send the average person through a wall like a cartoon character. He's also a peak athlete, although he doesn't get nearly the credit he deserves in that department... That's beyond me.
But what I know for sure is Sawyer is a difference-maker at the next level and a team would be wise to capitalize on his irresponsible day two value to add to their team. Sawyer checks a lot of boxes off for what this staff looks for and he will make a transition to the next level smoothly.
Perhaps it plays out like his college career, where he needs some time to adjust, but I guarantee that when he arrives... he's going to be a star.
1. Mike Green, Marshall
One of the most popular and consistently talked about prospects entirely for the Cardinals has become my favorite fit for the team at the edge rushing spot.
Green is arguably the most productive defender of any in this draft class and we're only just scratching the surface of his potential. The Marshall product exploded for 17 sacks last season while displaying the absurd amount of pure athleticism that few others stack up with. There's already so much available at his disposal with great speed and violent hands to make him a powerful rusher.
We can also see that Green has started to load his toolbox for pass rushing moves, too. He'll come into the pros knowing how to use his hands and bend/flex his body around to keep his pads clean and opposing linemen struggling to keep up.
Once this coaching staff gets their hands on Green, we could see him realize his ceiling for potential. He should enter the 2025 season as one of the heavy-favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.