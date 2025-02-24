NFL Mock Draft: All Offensive Players
Happy Mock Draft Monday! And today is a special edition of the occasion with offense-only selections for all 32 picks in the first round.
As you would imagine, things get crazy and hectic in the second half of the order.
In this mock, we have Travis Hunter listed as a receiver. In our coming defensive mock draft, he will play cornerback.
My initial plan for this mock was to not include quarterbacks, but even after making 32 picks I still only had two QBs in the first round… So I figured it doesn’t matter at that point.
Otherwise, this, mock is nice and standard. No trades or anything of the sort to throw this mock into chaos.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami
If the Titans stick and pick a quarterback, I firmly believe that Ward is their guy.
The NCAA's all-time passing touchdowns leader exploded in his final collegiate season at Miami with 39 touchdown passes plus four more scores as a runner. There's plenty to like here with Ward, who is the epitome of a gunslinger quarterback.
Head coach Brian Callahan could possibly see shades of his former quarterback Joe Burrow when he served as the Bengals offensive coordinator. Ward's deceptive rushing abilities coupled with his fearless mentality as a passer is certainly something worth taking a shot on as your franchise quarterback.
2. Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver, Colorado
The Browns are desperate to make any sort of move right now to get a brand name in the building that will sell jerseys and get fans reinvested. The perfect move to do that is to grab the Heisman Trophy winner and two-way superstar in Hunter.
Hunter is making a full-time commitment to play wide receiver after topping over 1,100 receiving yards and hauling in 14 scores and another on the ground. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner has natural hands and has developed route running prowess that he gained from his time spent at cornerback.
Cleveland has the privilege of lining up Hunter opposite Jerry Jeudy, who is fresh off a breakout season and his first Pro Bowl nod. Whoever is under center will have a much easier time throwing the ball.
3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado
The Giants cannot leave the 2025 NFL Draft without a quarterback. Sanders makes the most sense for the team unless they acquire the number one pick and take Ward instead.
Many are down on Sanders for a lack of top-end arm strength. Personally, I see a quarterback who plays the position fearlessly. Of course this can lead to mistakes, something we saw often in his final season in college, but we've seen him take care of the ball, too.
The G-Men have a lot to do on offense to figure things out, but Brian Daboll should be happy to match Sanders with second-year receiver Malik Nabers.
4. New England Patriots: Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
Offensive tackle makes a ton of sense here, but I am opting to give Drake Maye an elite receiver to throw to.
McMillan looks like he was made in the same lab that crafted Mike Evans coming out of Texas A&M. T-Mac has great long speed, an insane catch radius, and the playmaking skills needed to be a star in today's NFL. The Arizona standout looks primed to dominate the league early in his career.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU
I would have seriously considered McMillan with this pick. Ashton Jeanty is also a fun thought for a new look offense under head coach Liam Cohen. Instead, the Jaguars bolster a soft offensive line with a plug-and-play starter.
Many want Campbell moved inside to guard after dominating college ball at left tackle. I want to keep him outside first with a move inside in my back pocket as a contingency plan.
Until then, I know that Campbell is an elite protector and someone I trust to keep my franchise quarterback upright. He's a huge step in the right direction to overhauling a mediocre offensive line.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State
Two things matter for the Raiders: Speed and star power. There is no player in this class who combines both the way that Jeanty does.
The Heisman runner-up exploded for 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. His receiving numbers were down in 2024, but his previous two seasons showed off a special pass catcher. Jeanty is a superstar and the opening favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Raiders need to give their fan base something to cheer for and invest in and Jeanty is exactly that. The jersey sales would soar and fans would fill the stands to watch the new face of the offense and potentially the franchise.
7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle, Missouri
Membou was not the offensive tackle you thought would be second off the board. To be honest, I wasn't sure either but I came to an important conclusion when I assessed his fit with the Jets.
New York needs a right tackle and Membou might've been the best across the nation on the right side in 2024.
Olu Fashanu will take over at left tackle for Tyron Smith, but right tackle has no answers. Gang Green could look at a player like Ohio State's Josh Simmons, who has previous experience on the right side, but Membou is a far better fit from day one.
And like Campbell, Membou could be kicked inside to guard if playing the perimeter doesn't work out.
8. Carolina Panthers: Luther Burden III, Wide Receiver, Missouri
Bryce Young started to look like a competent quarterback by the end of the 2024 season. Head coach Dave Canales has been an accomplished quarterback guru and he was able to start making progress on Young's resurgence.
The key now is surrounding him with weapons. Last year's first round pick Xavier Legette showed promise, but Carolina needs more at the position; more than likely a true number one guy.
Burden has seen his stock go up-and-down after a forgettable 2024 season that wasn't entirely his fault. What we know of Burden is his ability to make you pay once the ball gets in his hands. He's a special talent and can turn any touch into a highlight reel.
A new look Panthers offense with Burden, Legette, and Adam Thielen at wide receiver... Chubba Hubbard and Jonathan Brooks out of the backfield... and a potential breakout tight end in Ja'Tavion Sanders could swing this offense back into a competitive unit.
9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State
The Saints haven't had elite tight end production in a long-time. Juwan Johnson has put together some good seasons, but now he's a pending free agent. Rather than forcing yourself to re-sign him, you can draft his replacement with special upside as a pass catcher.
Warren was exceptional for the Nittany Lions, leading the team in catches (104), receiving yards (1,233), and receiving touchdowns (eight) and another four rushing. Warren won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end and was a First-Team All-American for his efforts.
The breakout seemingly came out of nowhere, but Warren has always shown qualities as a good pass catcher; he just never had this amount of opportunities. Warren goes to the Big Easy as one of the top targets for whoever plays quarterback.
10. Chicago Bears: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
Whoever the best offensive lineman on the board is when the Bears make their pick with the 10th overall selection is the guy. No other way around it.
I'm all in on Simmons, who played right guard, right tackle, and then left tackle prior to injury. Simmons was growing steadily on the left side and it feels like he's just getting started. The position versatility is nice, sure, but Simmons is your blindside protector for Caleb Williams.
11. San Francisco 49ers: Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle, Texas
Who else on this 49ers' offensive line not named Trent Williams is worth investing in long term? Exactly. Plus, Williams turns 37-years-old in July and missed seven games last season. The time is now to get his successor, let alone another body to the line.
Banks is my man despite him being the fourth offensive tackle off the board. The Texas standout allowed just one sack in three seasons and should have an easy transition to the NFL.
It's likely he starts on the right side with Williams still around, but we've seen elite tackle prospects make that move before like Penei Sewell and Tristan Wirfs. I truly don't think Banks is far behind them as a prospect, either.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, Texas
The Cowboys' offense is CeeDee Lamb and friends. There are no noteworthy wide receivers behind Lamb, Jake Ferguson is a quality tight end, and the running back room is patchwork. That has to change.
Golden entered the 2024 season with Texas as no better than their number two receiver, but ended the year as the undisputed top guy. His dominance in the College Football Playoff put his name on a national stage and everyone responded accordingly.
When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, expect Golden to be a round one pick and I'll be frank here -- don't be surprised if Dallas pulls the trigger on him in real life with the 12th pick.
Golden is Mr. Do-It-All, and across from Lamb, he can become special.
13. Miami Dolphins: Donovan Jackson, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
I'm higher on Jackson than most and that's just fine by me. Any team in need of offensive line help should be a fan of Jackson, who played guard at a high-level before being forced out to left tackle due to injury.
Most guys failed when being forced to switch positions, but Jackson excelled. So much so that I see him as an offensive tackle at the next level. But of course, he'll play inside if a team prefers him there.
The Dolphins shouldn't have a preference one way or the other. Jackson is an upgrade at left tackle or left guard, whichever they decide to place him. He's much needed, too, with a below-average offensive line and an oft-injured quarterback.
14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan
In theory, the Colts' wide receiver room is stacked. Michael Pittman Jr is a stud, Josh Downs is one of the league's most overlooked receivers, Alec Pierce has shown elite capabilities as a deep threat, and AD Mitchell could be a breakout candidate after an up-and-down rookie season.
The group has had its highs and lows, but they should be more than enough. What they don't have is a tight end to clean up the underneath routes and be a red-zone threat -- which none of these receivers has shown consistency of being such.
Loveland started the year as the consensus TE1 and is still such for many. The big man was Michigan's lone consistent contributor on offense last season even in a "down season." Loveland is the day one starter at tight end for Indy and could be the answer to the position that has been vacant for years.
15. Atlanta Falcons: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
No shot I am reaching for a tight end here, so we're rolling with Kyle Pitts again. But maybe this is the year... right?!
Instead, I'm grabbing one of the best playmakers in the class at receiver in Ebuka. After four seasons with the Buckeyes and three as a starter, Egbuka leaves the program as their second all-time leading receiver and one of the craftiest after-the-catch playmakers.
Throwing Ebuka into an offense with Drake London following his breakout season and a revitalized Darnell Mooney gives Atlanta a dynamic trio that will make second-year man Michael Penix's transition from the bench to a full-time starter a lot easier.
Egbuka is also perhaps the second best creator after he gets the ball only behind Bijan Robinson.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Tyler Booker, Interior Offensive Lineman, Alabama
A wide receiver is in play here for the Cardinals, but Alabama's standout guard is hard to pass on as he inches closer and closer to first-round consensus.
Booker has been a strong and steady starter for the Crimson Tide. Even playing the least-sexiest position in football at offensive guard he received plenty of praise for his development. I've previously been lower on Booker, but I'm ready to turn the page.
Booker spent his time in Tuscaloosa playing left guard. There's no need to force him anywhere else if you're Arizona, so plug-and-play him next to Paris Johnson and get ready for the left side of the line to reach near-elite status. And no, I'm not exaggerating; that's their peak potential.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Omarion Hampton, Running Back, North Carolina
Chase Brown was 10-yards away from the 1,000-yard mark after being thrust into a starting position. Brown also grabbed 54 passes for 360-yards and tallying 11 total touchdowns. That's not bad considering the circumstances.
However, when an elite prospect falls onto your lap, you cannot pass them up even if you are getting solid play at the position. (i.e. The Falcons selected Bijan Robinson after Tyler Algeier topped 1k as a rookie). So, when Hampton became available with the 17th overall pick, I had Cincy pouncing on him.
Hampton recorded over 3,100 rushing yards the last two seasons with 30 scores while also showing elite pass catching skills. With some elite athleticism on his side, Hampton is a sought-after prospect at the running back position.
Placing Brown behind Hampton gives an already elite Bengals offense a new running game that can be amongst the best in the league.
18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, Interior Offensive Lineman, North Dakota State
Zabel played both tackle spots and left guard during his time in Fargo, but many believe his fit in the pros is center. It's a similar situation to what we saw at last year's draft with Duke's Graham Barton, who played well despite the shift from outside to center with the Buccaneers.
The Seahawks offensive line is a hot mess. Charles Cross locks down left tackle and Abe Lucas is a good right tackle with no health consistency. The interior of the line is... fine, but it needs big time upgrades.
Zabel can play almost any spot for Seattle and start, besides left tackle, but a move to starting center for the 'Hawks could help stabilize an unstable group.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jayden Higgins, Wide Receiver, Iowa State
There are arguably several receivers ahead of Higgins on varying draft boards, but I am quite a fan of the big man and what he accomplished in Ames. Not only did he progressively get better with each season, but his explosion as a senior should have way more people talking him up than there currently is.
Oh, and by the way he had just two drops last season on 129 targets.
Higgins dominated the Senior Bowl practices and has a chance to show off some good athleticism at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. A big week in Indianapolis could secure a spot on day one.
From there, my dream fit is the Buccaneers, who have fancied tall receivers for decades ranging from Vincent Jackson to Mike Evans and beyond. Poetry.
20. Denver Broncos: Jalen Royals, Wide Receiver, Utah State
What I like about the Broncos current wide receiver room is the speed they have to make plays down the field whether it's with speed or that 50/50 ball mentality. What I'd like to see them add now is a guy to work the short and middle of the field with consistent hands. Insert Royals.
The Utah State stud has good-enough size and speed for the pros, but it's his ability to separate from man coverage and grab yards after the catch that I like the most here. Royals was not used as a deep threat and only had 55 catches this past season, and yet he turned it into over 800-yards and 153 yards per reception.
Royals would be a good fit for the Broncos and give Bo Nix a reliable target underneath while Courtland Sutton works the intermediate part of the field and Marvin Mims takes the top off the defense.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Elic Ayomanor, Wide Receiver, Stanford
There was once a time where the Steelers couldn't miss when it came to drafting wide receivers and their depth seemed endless. Times have changed recently, and George Pickens is their lone standout, but even he is slowly growing weary with this franchise and may be on the way out.
As badly as Pittsburgh needs a quarterback, they cannot expect anyone to succeed with this current pass catching group.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Skattebo, Running Back, Arizona State
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you "The People's Running Back."
Skattebo set the college football world on fire, compiling the second-most rushing yards in the country with 24 scrimmage touchdowns and helped Arizona State win a Big 12 Conference title in their first year in the conference.
Even as a limited athlete with average size, there's a spot for Skattebo at the next level with his vision, catching prowess, and insane contact balance.
The Chargers could (and should in my opinion) re-sign JK Dobbins, who just ran for over 900-yards in his debut season with LA, but his presence shouldn't affect the Bolts potentially adding another back.
Skattebo in a Jim Harbaugh/Greg Roman offense could be special, and with a big enough role he could contend for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
23. Green Bay Packers: Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami
Jayden Reed is a solid receiver who can work most of the field, but has inconsistencies. Christian Watson is an injury-prone deep threat. Romeo Doubs is a well-rounded receiver, but seems to be pushing for a trade. Dontayvion Wicks hasn't quite established a firm role yet, but there's potential.
The point is the Packers have a solid, but inconsistent group of wide receivers on the roster. What they need is a Mr. Reliable, and I'm going to give it to them.
Restrepo leaves Miami as the program's all-time leading receiver... Do you realize how insane that is? He managed to do it as a smaller receiver at 5'10 and 198 lbs. But thanks to his reliable hands and after-the-catch skills, he made a name for himself with The U.
A guy like Restrepo would certainly stand out in a Packers offense that has good size at the position, but the thought of giving Jordan Love a checkdown option to use instead of forcing passes gets me excited for him to take the next step toward being a great quarterback.
24. Minnesota Vikings: Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State
Aaron Jones was a fine running back last season, but he's also a free agent. Even if they retain him, the Vikings need to get younger and quite frankly better in the backfield.
Judkins has been a star since the moment he touched grass with both Ole Miss and then last season with Ohio State. Over 1,000 rushing yards in all three seasons and 44 rushing touchdowns. He's a beast all-around and a major home run threat.
25. Houston Texans: Treveyon Henderson, Running Back, Ohio State
Judkins' partner in crime goes with the very next pick. Somehow, Henderson also managed to crack 1,000 rushing yards with significantly less carries than his teammate, but showed off remarkable pass catching prowess we saw throughout his career.
He's just as talented and special as Judkins even if he's a tad bit older.
Joe Mixon had an awesome season for the Texans in 2024, but he's approaching 30-years-old and saw peaks and valleys throughout the season. I don't care for the depth behind him, plus we just saw Henderson play at an elite level as a primary backup. And yes, Henderson is the future starter.
26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Conerly, Offensive Tackle, Oregon
The Rams' offense is in store for a ton of changes now that Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have been given permission to seek trades. They also have pending free agents like Alaric Jackson and players up for new deals like Kyren Williams.
By 2026, the Rams could be unidentifiable to what we've seen recently.
No matter the future of the offense, one thing is for certain -- The offensive line play must get better. Bringing back Jackson would be a terrific move, but there are some options available in the draft who could start immediately.
Conerly is one such prospect who will be plugged in at left tackle and hit the ground running. Conerly allowed just two sacks as a starter over two seasons and cut his hurries from 2023 (14) by more than half (6) last year.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Kaleb Johnson, Running Back, Iowa
Derrick Henry nearly ran for 2,000-yards last season and would've been the first running back to ever accomplish that mark twice in a career. He performed so well that the Ravens brass is already looking into a contract extension after just signing him to a two-year deal last offseason.
As long as Henry is in that backfield, Baltimore doesn't need any running back help...but let's give them some anyway.
To say Johnson played well in his first full season starting wouldn't begin to describe his success. Johnson compiled over 1,500 rushing yards, 6.4 yards per carry, and 21 rushing touchdowns. It was a disgustingly great season in a year of college football stacked with elite running back performances.
Johnson is a bruising back at 6'0 and 225lbs with hardly any mileage on him as a one-year starter. The Ravens have the luxury of taking this breakout star and stashing him behind Henry while they ride out the remainder of the future Hall of Famer's career. Johnson will be a great backup to give The King some rest and keep the downhill running going.
Oh yeah, and Lamar Jackson is still there, too.
28. Detroit Lions: Jonah Savaiinaea, Interior Offensive Lineman, Arizona
Skill positions are locked down for the Lions and there's no quarterback worth snagging here to develop behind Jared Goff. Well, at least no quarterback that can match the value that Savaiinaea has here.
Detroit has a fantastic offensive line starting with the bookend tackle duo of Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. A healthy Frank Ragnow is a top-five center in the league. The guard spot is OK, but they can drastically upgrade the position.
Savaiinaea has played both tackle spots and right guard, which is where I like him best at the next level. Plug-and-play and the offensive line has four Pro Bowl-potential linemen.
29. Washington Commanders: Gunnar Helm, Tight End, Texas
Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels spent a lot of his rookie season connecting with Zach Ertz, who posted 66 receptions (on 91 targets) for 654 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Ertz is entering free agency as a 34-year-old player, so it's probably time to move on.
If Daniels continues to favor the tight end position moving forward, then I'm all-in on adding a young guy to this team. Helm was a valuable part of the Longhorns' offense this season as he stepped into a starting role for the departed Ja'Tavion Sanders. Helm was a reliable target and a security blanket for Quinn Ewers when things broke down.
If everything goes according to plan, Helm will be a seamless replacement for Ertz and JD5 can continue his reign of terror with a trustworthy tight end.
30. Buffalo Bills: Jack Bech, Wide Receiver, TCU
Bech had an underrated breakout with TCU last season with over 1,000 receiving yards and nine scores. The senior receiver also had just one drop on 91 targets and a whopping 16.7 yards per reception.
The reliability and big-play potential is exciting for a team aiming to get a steal at the position.
Josh Allen needs better wide receivers than what he had this year. Yes, he won an MVP, however that can't justify keeping the position group thin. Adding Bech is a step in the right direction depending on who stays and is brought in.
I firmly believe that Bech will find his footing quick at the next level with a quarterback like Allen getting him the ball.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota
The Chiefs have lost two Super Bowls in blowout fashion. The common denominator in both losses was an offensive line that, for lack of a better term, got their behinds whooped. Even the great Patrick Mahomes can only do so much when defenders are living in the backfield.
KC turned it around quickly after their blowout loss to the Buccaneers in 2020 thanks to a heavy investment to the trenches. History needs to repeat itself here, but this time outside at tackle and not beefing up the interior.
Ersery can start immediately for the Chiefs and honestly could be their best tackle. Pairing him on the left side next to Joe Thuney will help him develop quickly and round out what is already a solid foundation.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Tre Harris, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss
What do you get for an offense that has everything? Why not another wide receiver? Here's the funny thing, though... getting another receiver is near the top of Philly's offseason to-do list.
AJ Brown and Devonta Smith are an elite duo. Brown is a top-10 receiver with Smith not far behind. But after those two is next to nothing. The Eagles also saw both Brown and Smith struggle with injuries last season, and when one or both were off the field this passing attack struggled.
Getting a WR3 is critical and I can't imagine a better pickup here than Harris.
I can't understand why Harris is so overlooked in this wide receiver class, but what I do know is whoever ends up with him is getting a starter with sky-high potential. Harris showed off explosiveness whenever he saw the field for the Rebels; few defensive backs felt confident facing him.
So when he gets to the pros and he gets matched with a good quarterback, we will see him repeat history.
Now we add him to a wide open Eagles offense and he will set the world ablaze.