NFL Moves Playoff Game to Cardinals Stadium
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals aren't in the postseason, though State Farm Stadium will host a playoff game in the coming days.
The following is a press release from the NFL:
"NEW YORK — Jan. 9, 2025 — In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL announced today.
"The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA.
"The game will be televised on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at its scheduled 8:00 p.m. ET time.
"Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Friday morning through Seatgeek.com for Rams Season Ticket Members and Noon PT to the general public. More information on ticket sales will be provided as soon as possible."
There were rumors that the coming playoff game could be moved, and as the unfortunate fires continue to spread through California, the possibility became more realistic.
This isn't the first time State Farm Stadium has been used in an emergency role, as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport highlighted:
"In 2003, they hosted a #Dolphins-#Chargers MNF game on 24 hours notice because of wildfires in San Diego.
"In 2020 when the #49ers couldn't play in Santa Clara during COVID, State Farm Stadium hosted 3 of their "home" games & hosted their practices, too."