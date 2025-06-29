NFL TE Rankings: Where Arizona Cardinals Star Lands
Having good tight end play is a luxury in the NFL. But with that being said, it's more important in 2025 than it was in 2015. And while we have seen the position grow significantly in recent years, there remain significant tiers among the league.
There's a drastic drop off from the top five to the following five and then after that.
It means having an excellent tight end is something that few teams can claim, and more often than not it is a huge competitive advantage.
The Arizona Cardinals have a claim to one of the league's top tight enda in Trey McBride. The Pro Bowler followed up his terrific 2023 season with a masterful 2024 campaign. He looks better and better with every passing week, and the best is likely yet to come.
But where does he rank across the rest of the league? Spoiler alert: Pretty dang high. Due to such a drastic drop off across the position, we are only looking at the top ten tight ends in the league and by the time we reach number ten, you'll understand why.
We can get started with one of the best the league has ever seen, certainly over the last decade...
1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Until further notice, Kittle is the undisputed king at the tight end position and perhaps has been for quite some time. The 49ers offense was plagued with injuries and poor production last season, but Kittle still topped 1,100 yards and hauled in eight touchdowns while missing two games. Elite is the only way to describe the future Hall of Famer.
2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers not only had the best rookie season the position has ever seen, he led the position in receptions and yards on a flat out bad offense. He entered the league and was considered to be an elite prospect at tight end and immediately lived up to it. There's entirely a possibility that Bowers claims the throne in 2025.
3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
It was a coin flip between McBride and Bowers, but I went with the latter due to McBride's struggles to find the endzone in three seasons. However, McBride has suction cups attached to his hands and catches everything thrown his way. He may not score touchdowns, but moves the chains and gives Kyler Murray a best friend to check down to.
4. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Although LaPorta didn't build off of his rookie year's success in year two, he still put together a fine campaign and is trending toward the top -- especially as some of the greats age out. LaPorta has a special place in this offense and will continue producing good numbers at worst.
5. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kelce slumped in 2023 and only got worse last year. The future Hall of Famer and one of the GOATs at the position has clearly lost a few steps. He is still reliable and a favorite target for Patrick Mahomes. The question becomes how much gas he has left in the tank.
6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Unfortunately, everyone remembers Andrews 2024 season for a drop that all but eliminated the Ravens from the playoffs, and although his regular season wasn't anything spectacular he is still a top end tight end. As long as he keeps his connection with Lamar Jackson, he'll continue being a redzone machine. We will need to keep an eye on his (current) backup Isaiah Likely, however.
7. Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins
Smith has had a steady, productive career but had a brilliant season in South Beach with career bests across the board. Although he's turning 30 in August, he appears to have aged like a fine wine.
8. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Kraft had a nice breakout season in 2024 and it feels like he's just getting started. He's big, strong, and fast in an offense that will air the ball out until someone stops them. With no one threatening his status, he should be even better in 2025.
9. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
We knew that Hockenson wasn't going to be himself last year as he worked back from a knee injury, but he was still solid. I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt considering how great he's been before and how great I think he can still be.
10. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Mr. Reliable and nobody knows it. Henry has topped 500+ receiving yards in all but two pro seasons (missed 2018 due to injury), and has been one of the lone consistent pass catchers for the Patriots as of late. He may not be spectacular, but you know exactly what he's going to give you every year -- above average tight end play.