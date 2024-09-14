NFL Week 2 TV Coverage Map
NFL action is back for Week 2, and let's hope the weekend slate will be better than the Thursday Night Football game we witnessed to begin festivities.
This week we've got three late games after a hefty morning slate with CBS carrying games for viewers to watch in both the early and late window.
Coverage maps courtesy of the good people at 506 Sports.
CBS Early
Red: New York Jets at Tennessee Titans
Blue: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens
Yellow: Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers
Tan: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
The first slate for CBS features a good variety of viewership throughout the country.
While Jaguars-Browns and Chargers-Panthers are mostly relegated to local markets, the southwest/west coast/northern portion of the country will watch 49ers-Vikings while a good chunk of the south and northeast will watch Jets-Titans.
CBS Late
Red: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Blue: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos
CBS occupies two of three late games, and they've made it fairly easy.
if you live (generally) in New Mexico, Colorado, portions of Wyoming/Nebraska/South Dakota/Montana and most of Pennsylvania, you''ll watch Steelers-Broncos.
If you live anywhere else, you'll watch Bengals-Chiefs.
FOX SINGLE
Red: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
Blue: Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers
Green: Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Tan: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Teal: New York Giants at Washington Commanders
Yellow: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
With six total games on Fox, all but one are in the early portion of action.
Most of the country will enjoy Saints-Cowboys with Tom Brady on the call. With Colts-Packers (who may see less viewership with Jordan Love downgraded to doubtful now) getting a bit more exposure outside of their markets, thost two matchups are primarily the big ones for the network.
All other games are fairly limited to their local listings, though it's interesting to note Rams-Cardinals can be seen in markets such as Minnesota, Nashville, Baltimore and others.
Sunday Night Football (NBC) will see the Houston Texans host the Chicago Bears while Monday Night Football (Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles on ESPN) concludes Week 2.