NFL Week 4 TV Coverage Map
NFL Week 4 action is upon us, and if Sunday games are close like Thursday Night Football's opener, we should be in business.
This week we're treated to 12 total games throughout Sunday with a doubleheader on Monday Night Football. Four of those 12 games are in the late window.
Coverage maps via 506 Sports:
CBS Early
Red: DEN vs NYJ
Blue: MIN vs GB
Green: JAC vs HOU
Yellow: PIT vs IND
Majority of the country will see the Denver Broncos battle the New York Jets, which includes the middle and northeast section of the country.
Most of the west coast and midwest will enjoy the Minnesota Vikings battling the Green Bay Packers as QB Jordan Love reportedly looks to return for Green Bay.
Areas such as the majority of Texas and parts of the south will enjoy the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Houston Texans while globs of the east coast will see the Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Indianapolis Colts, on top of the respective local markets.
CBS Late
Red: KC vs LAC
Blue: CLE vs LV
The league made this fairly easy for CBS' late window: If you live in Las Vegas/Nevada, Fresno, Ohio and most of West Virginia, you'll see the Cleveland Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders.
If you live practically anywhere else, you'll see CBS' top broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers matchup.
Fox Single
Red: PHI vs TB
Green: NO vs ATL
Yellow: LAR vs CHI
Teal: CIN vs CAR
Blue: NE vs SF (LATE)
Orange: WAS vs AZ (LATE)
FOX will carry the single slate of games for viewers in Week 4.
Games such as the Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers are heavily relegated to local viewing.
The New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons matchup has a good portion of the south while the other matchups have chunks of viewership throughout the country.
NBC's coverage of the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football will conclude action on Sunday while ESPN's doubleheader of Monday Night Football (Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions) will wrap up Week 4 action.
Enjoy!