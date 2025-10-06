NFL World Rips Cardinals After Unexplainable Loss
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals, some how, some way, keep finding ways to lose football games.
Today marked the third consecutive game Arizona lost by way of a game-winning field goal as time expired by the other team.
Yet this one shouldn't have been particularly close.
The Cardinals led the Tennessee Titans by two possessions in the fourth quarter of their ultimate 22-21 loss in Week 5.
It was a loss full of unexplainable plays from nearly start to finish, as Arizona had ample opportunity to put the game away.
They didn't - and those around the league let them have it.
NFL World Slams Cardinals After Week 5 Meltdown
ESPN's Mike Greenberg: "All things considered, there may not be a worse loss in the #NFL this year than what the #Cardinals just did to themselves."
The Athletic's Robert Mays: "Cardinals-Titans had four plays that would've been the dumbest moment in any other week, and ended in one of the worst losses I can remember. Just an all-timer on multiple levels."
ESPN's Matt Barrie: "The entire cardinals organization should be fired. All of them. Napalm the whole thing. Start with the QB."
NFL Daily's Gregg Rosenthal: "The Cardinals are trying their best to create an all-time loss."
Former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: "The AZCardinals loss is the worst loss I have EVER seen."
Barstool's Big Cat: "That was one of the worst losses ever for the Cardinals. Just insane how they blew that game. Happy for the Titans."
CBS Sports' Todd Fuhrman: "The Arizona Cardinals are must see TV every single week for all of the wrong reasons."
The Ringer's Raheem Palmer: "The Cardinals might need to be investigated. This is just downright foolishness. They literally gave them 14 free points in the 4th quarter alone."
Where Cardinals Go From Here
The Cardinals will be road warriors this coming week with a date against the Indianapolis Colts approaching, who are 4-1 on the season.
Arizona has some serious soul-searching to do in order to save their season, and it starts at the top.
"The clock is ticking. It doesn't matter if you're a number one overall pick, a Pro Bowl safety, a third-year head coach, a first-year assistant. It doesn't matter," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after the loss.
The season is by no means over - but what a wild way for the 2025 season to start in the desert.