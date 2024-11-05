No Encore for Cardinals as Trade Deadline Passes
ARIZONA -- The NFL's trade deadline has officially passed, and the Arizona Cardinals can call themselves "buyers" after making a move yesterday for Denver Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning - though there was potential that the organization could pursue more options before the 4:00 PM EST timetable ended.
Browning - acquired for a sixth-round pick - arrived with promise to the 2024 season for Denver before being injured and eventually pushed down a strong Broncos edge rotation.
He arrives to Arizona with plenty of opportunity to make an impact thanks to season-ending injuries to BJ Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck at outside linebacker.
The Cardinals were heavily linked to New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari - brother of BJ - ahead of the deadline, though he's staying in the Big Apple and looks to test out free agency at the end of the season. Other teams reportedly were in on Ojulari's services at the deadline too, so the Giants likely didn't get close to what they wanted price-wise in a trade.
Arizona also reportedly looked to be evaluating Tennessee Titans defensive end Arden Key, though he also stayed pat with his original team.
The bulk of trades involving stars happened in the actual build-up to the deadline as opposed to last-second deals being done, especially at receiver where Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins all were dealt safely in advance of today.
Despite a slew of names that could have seen if the grass was greener on different sides, the clock's now hit zero, and now more trades can be processed until next March.
The Cardinals feel content with their current roster at a 5-4 record and number one spot in the NFC West.
We'll see if that trust pays off.