All Cardinals

No Encore for Cardinals as Trade Deadline Passes

The Arizona Cardinals were content with just one move at the deadline.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort watches the team practice during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 25, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort watches the team practice during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 25, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The NFL's trade deadline has officially passed, and the Arizona Cardinals can call themselves "buyers" after making a move yesterday for Denver Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning - though there was potential that the organization could pursue more options before the 4:00 PM EST timetable ended.

Browning - acquired for a sixth-round pick - arrived with promise to the 2024 season for Denver before being injured and eventually pushed down a strong Broncos edge rotation.

He arrives to Arizona with plenty of opportunity to make an impact thanks to season-ending injuries to BJ Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck at outside linebacker.

The Cardinals were heavily linked to New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari - brother of BJ - ahead of the deadline, though he's staying in the Big Apple and looks to test out free agency at the end of the season. Other teams reportedly were in on Ojulari's services at the deadline too, so the Giants likely didn't get close to what they wanted price-wise in a trade.

Arizona also reportedly looked to be evaluating Tennessee Titans defensive end Arden Key, though he also stayed pat with his original team.

The bulk of trades involving stars happened in the actual build-up to the deadline as opposed to last-second deals being done, especially at receiver where Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins all were dealt safely in advance of today.

Despite a slew of names that could have seen if the grass was greener on different sides, the clock's now hit zero, and now more trades can be processed until next March.

The Cardinals feel content with their current roster at a 5-4 record and number one spot in the NFC West.

We'll see if that trust pays off.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News