Offseason Primer: Cardinals Need to Spend Money on DL
Arguably the biggest need for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason is along the defensive line and specifically the interior group.
The pass rushers from outside (edge) are certainly needed, but we'll have a separate piece focusing on them. For now, Arizona needs to beef up their trenches.
The Cardinals were beat up inside all year long due to injuries, but the talent currently available is also lackluster and needs significant improvement. Dante Stills feels like the only viable player on the roster at the moment and he's certainly a starter.
That still leaves two open spots next to him depending on where you slot Darius Robinson.
Interior defensive line is our focus here between a 3-Tech defensive tackle and nose tackle. Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols are the only returners and both were injured last season. Even if they are healthy, they can be upgraded severely.
I have some potential candidates for the Cardinals to target through upcoming free agency, on the trade market, and in a 2025 NFL Draft that is deep at the position.
Free Agency
Milton Williams (Eagles)
Williams is the big fish on the market that fans want after his importance to the Eagles defense en route to their Super Bowl title. The big man brought down Patrick Mahomes twice in a blowout win over the Chiefs.
That performance is why you can’t blame them for daydreaming about him in a Cardinals’ uniform. Williams has grown into a stud.
Philadelphia's defensive line was stout with Williams playing alongside Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. The three each played off each others’ strengths and led to Williams’ breakout.
Williams would play closer to a nose role with Arizona, but if they can keep him closer to a 3-Tech spot then I think they’ll find the most success with him.
Keep an eye on…
BJ Hill (Bengals)
Hill is such an underrated player on the market. Perhaps it’s his age or that he’s a lesser known veteran. It doesn’t matter, not should it, because he’s a great player.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old is a perfect value signing who starts immediately and is a near guarantee to outplay his contract.
Trade
Mazi Smith (Cowboys)
The former round one pick hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations that the Cowboys had for him coming out of Michigan. But sometimes a fresh start is what a guy needs to turn his career around.
Smith has had highs with Dallas, but there’s still much that hasn’t been developed with him. A coaching staff like what Arizona has could be what turns his fortunes around however.
Even with the tag of being a former day one one selection, Smith won't cost much given his previous inefficiencies with Dallas. Cheap compensation and a fresh face for the defensive line room feels like a great dice roll for the Cardinals.
Keep an eye on…
Karl Brooks (Packers)
It may be a bit of a struggle to get the Packers to move on from a young stud like Brooks, but the team has great defensive line depth in place with Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt.
Moving Brooks for some ammo to get a young, cheaper replacement could be on the table for Green Bay, while the Cards add a big dude who has shown some prowess to get after the quarterback with 7.5 sacks in two seasons.
Draft
Walter Nolen (Ole Miss)
The man. The myth. The legend. The former number two overall recruit. And now the next star defensive lineman for the Cardinals.
Nolen is special to put it as lightly as possible. I won’t throw the generational label on him, but I will go far enough to say he could be the best defensive lineman from this class down the road.
His move from Texas A&M to Ole Miss allowed him to spread his wings and become the star he was born to be. His pass rushing abilities are as good as any and he’s still getting better and better.
Although Nolen and Dante Stills would likely play the same spot on the line as a 3-Tech tackle, Nolen can move inside for passing downs and get the both out there together.
Worst case scenario is they rotate, but that’s a dynamite duo.
Keep an eye on…
Deone Walker (Kentucky)
Walker is much more the nose tackle that we’d like to see the Cards add and he’s a great one.
There was once a time where Walker was viewed as a day one pick and a player in the mold of Dexter Lawrence, but those were always lofty expectations. Walker has shown that he’s his own type of player, but the big man has pass rushing skills.
With the right coaching, maybe he can be a Lawrence-like player — but that will take some time.