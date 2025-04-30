One Word to Describe Each Cardinals Draft Pick
There’s nothing more fun than a good word association game, and that’s what we’re gonna do with the Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL draft class.
It’s a class that has been widely applauded by media platforms and analysts across the entire sporting world. It’s no different here with our team, and it’s a distinction well earned by this front office in a year that was pivotal to have such a class.
The six man class has several players who can make impacts on the field immediately while also blending in upside to become better down the road. You can never complain with that kind of a strategy.
And that’s what will make this assignment quite fun. I only allowed myself one word to describe each player, and for a handful of them that was difficult. But I believe these are words that will become their calling cards as their careers begin and develop.
Walter Nolen — Ferocity
When I look at Nolen and the things that he does on the field, the first thing I see is someone who is able to outmatch his opponents with power and athleticism. Nolen will continue to develop across the board with a lot of attention to his past rushing abilities.
Still, even before he gets that point, he will be A forced to be reckoned with as an interior player. It’s that kind of ferocity that will make him special from day one.
Will Johnson — Alpha
The Cardinals have a really fun cornerback room with lots of depth of pro talent, but a need for that top dog in the room. They managed to land with Johnson in round two - that will do.
Not only does the team get an exceptional shutdown corner, but they managed to get him more pissed off, and he’s ever been in his entire life after falling as far as he did in the draft.
You want someone with an alpha mentality, then this is him.
Jordan Burch — Elephant
No one is gonna be able to miss Burch when he’s standing up on the field, and yes, I did say standing up intentionally. Although the big man played primarily with a hand in the dirt with the Ducks, Arizona will be using him all throughout the lineup and using his massive size to their advantage.
In a perfect world, Burch becomes a sort of elephant rusher for this team and gives them an advantage few teams can match.
Cody Simon — Versatility
What do you want from your linebacker? Do you need someone with instincts and coverage? Do you want someone who can rush the passer? Do you want someone who will command the field? The reality is you want someone who can do everything, and Simon has that versatility.
Couple that with someone who has worked hard their entire life to get to his spot and you have a talent ready to make the most of an opportunity.
Denzel Burke — Upside
I do believe that we know what Burke is at this point in time based on the last three seasons with the Buckeyes. He hasn’t taken as many steps forward as one would hope, but he remains a next level talent. And speaking more on that talent, I hold out faith that he can still get better.
There’s a lot to like with Burke beginning with what you can’t teach in size and speed, so if we can tap into the remainder of his upside then perhaps the Cardinals got themselves a steal on day three.
Hayden Conner — Development
You can’t ask let alone expect very much out of late round picks if we’re being completely fair and honest, and a guy like Conner is not remotely ready to be thrown into a starting lineup.
But there is a reason that he was still a starter for a Texas offensive line that was in contention for the Joe Moore award as the nations top unit.
With the right development, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities to at least make him a quality player.
Kitan Crawford — Speed
What we just said about Conner is more true with Crawford, a seventh-round pick. He’ll have to find and earn his way onto the field, beginning as a special teams player. But guys who find their way to stand out in that area can work their way onto the field other ways.
Crawford has a distinct advantage over many others with his God-given speed, and it’s his special teams speed that could allow him to break away from the pack.