Patrick Mahomes to Play vs Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals host the Kansas City Chiefs for preseason action on Saturday for the first of three exhibition games, and one of the game's all-time greats will be suiting up.
Kansas City confirmed Patrick Mahomes would play at State Farm Stadium, with every Chiefs quarterback set to play one quarter per head coach Andy Reid.
“I don't necessarily look forward to getting hit,” Mahomes told Chiefs reporters with a grin. “There's always a little shock,” he added when it comes to taking that first bit of contact.
Mahomes and co. are quite familiar with State Farm Stadium, having previously played preseason action in the desert on top of a dominant Week 1 season opening win over Arizona at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
Mahomes went 30-for-39, 360 yards and five touchdown passes on the afternoon.
The Cardinals are a much different team now, under the third-year watch of head coach Jonathan Gannon - who confirmed his starters would be playing on Saturday earlier in the week.
“I told them last night they're going to play," Gannon told reporters Tuesday.
“I think it's the best thing for our team this year. I think we're at a good point with our health. We're at a good point with our development. And I think this year with our team, it's the best thing to do for our guys.”
That came as a bit of a surprise considering Gannon didn't play his starters in either of the last two preseason campaigns while Reid and the Chiefs are notorious for playing their first-team guys often.
"I haven't talked to Andy [Reid] if they're going to play them or not. I know what he's done in the past, but honestly, not too concerned [with Kansas City], I'm more concerned with us," Gannon continued.
Veteran wide receiver Zay Jones says the locker room was excited when Gannon told them they'd be playing.
"I think it's good for us to get out there and experience something live, go against someone else besides your own team, and have those competitive reps and be able to evaluate it after and then kind of see, 'Okay, where are we at as a position group? As a unit - as a team - what do we need to improve on?' And it'll be exciting for other guys to get an opportunity to showcase their ability as well."