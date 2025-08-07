All Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes to Play vs Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will see one of the game's greatest quarterbacks on Saturday.

Donnie Druin

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals host the Kansas City Chiefs for preseason action on Saturday for the first of three exhibition games, and one of the game's all-time greats will be suiting up.

Kansas City confirmed Patrick Mahomes would play at State Farm Stadium, with every Chiefs quarterback set to play one quarter per head coach Andy Reid.

“I don't necessarily look forward to getting hit,” Mahomes told Chiefs reporters with a grin. “There's always a little shock,” he added when it comes to taking that first bit of contact.

Patrick Mahomes to Play vs Arizona Cardinals

Mahomes and co. are quite familiar with State Farm Stadium, having previously played preseason action in the desert on top of a dominant Week 1 season opening win over Arizona at State Farm Stadium in 2022.

Mahomes went 30-for-39, 360 yards and five touchdown passes on the afternoon.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahome
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are a much different team now, under the third-year watch of head coach Jonathan Gannon - who confirmed his starters would be playing on Saturday earlier in the week.

“I told them last night they're going to play," Gannon told reporters Tuesday.

“I think it's the best thing for our team this year. I think we're at a good point with our health. We're at a good point with our development. And I think this year with our team, it's the best thing to do for our guys.”

That came as a bit of a surprise considering Gannon didn't play his starters in either of the last two preseason campaigns while Reid and the Chiefs are notorious for playing their first-team guys often.

"I haven't talked to Andy [Reid] if they're going to play them or not. I know what he's done in the past, but honestly, not too concerned [with Kansas City], I'm more concerned with us," Gannon continued.

Veteran wide receiver Zay Jones says the locker room was excited when Gannon told them they'd be playing.

"I think it's good for us to get out there and experience something live, go against someone else besides your own team, and have those competitive reps and be able to evaluate it after and then kind of see, 'Okay, where are we at as a position group? As a unit - as a team - what do we need to improve on?' And it'll be exciting for other guys to get an opportunity to showcase their ability as well."

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News