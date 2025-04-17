Patrick Peterson Sends Message to Cardinals Fans
ARIZONA -- Patrick Peterson officially retired a member of the Arizona Cardinals after a 13-year career in the league earlier this week.
Peterson's departure from the desert was about as controversial as it could get, as the former No. 5 overall pick had choice words for the organization both during and after his departure.
When speaking with 12 News' Cam Cox following his retirement press conference, Peterson offered the following:
"All of that stuff is behind us now. The biggest thing I want to relay to the fans is I loved it here. I love you guys. I always wanted to put my best foot forward each and every time I stepped out on the field," Peterson said.
"I wanted to represent not only myself well but the Arizona Cardinals community and the organization the best possible way I can. So, sorry if I hurt any feelings on my departure. I hope all is well now. Me and Mr. Bidwill had a great conversation - all of that stuff is behind us. I'm looking forward to the future."
Peterson's fractured relationship with the prior regime under general manager Steve Keim thankfully didn't bleed into his relationship with Arizona's fresh blood, though prior comments geared towards franchise quarterback Kyler Murray made some wonder if that's the reason Murray wasn't at Peterson's retirement press conference.
Peterson says there was no other option but to retire a Cardinal after stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.
“This is where my legacy started,” said Peterson.
“Mr. Bidwill (team owner) and I had the opportunity to have conversations leading up to this and it was a no-brainer. Being able to achieve some of the things I achieved as an Arizona Cardinal, only so many people had the opportunity to do that. Going to eight straight Pro Bowls, a three-time All-Pro, being named to the All-Decade team. My career is here. It lives here.”