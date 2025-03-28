PFF: Cardinals Got Much Better This Free Agency
The Arizona Cardinals certainly did their best this offseason to make significant improvements to their weakest defensive unit, as well as a handful of depth signings at other key positions.
They also re-signed a horde of their in-house options, some with developmental upside, and some to fill a more rotational role. But did the Cardinals get significantly better?
According to Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals notably improved over the course of free agency, especially as a result of signing both Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson, without any big-time losses.
PFF described Arizona's free agency period as follows:
"The Cardinals struck gold this offseason, landing Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson. Both are immediate upgrades for a defense that struggled in 2024 and a defensive line that needed more oomph up front.
"Sweat earned a 70.0 grade in 2024, racking up 66 pressures and 11 sacks on the best defense in the NFL, while Tomlinson matched a career-high 36 pressures from a season before. He’s not the elite run defender from years past, but Tomlinson is a surefire at defensive tackle.
"There were no big-hitter losses on offense either for the Cardinals, and this is a roster that should be feeling good heading into the NFL draft with the 16th overall pick. The goal this season was to improve in the trenches, and the Cardinals have done just that. They’ve improved in free agency."
There's certainly still some building left to be done on this roster, but the additions of Sweat and Tomlinson fill the top starting slot at both edge rusher and DT, two positions that were in dire need of an upgrade.
They also added backup QB Jacoby Brissett, and re-signed some of their 2024 contributors, such as Baron Browning, Evan Brown, Kelvin Beachum and others.
The Cardinals will now look to the draft with an already-improved roster, and hope to provide a better situation for second-year developmental players like Darius Robinson and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Just what GM Monti Ossenfort chooses to do with the 16th overall pick remains a mystery, but with a philosophy centered around drafting and developing young talent, expect those rookies to play at least somewhat of a role.
The point being, any rookie additions to the defensive line would be coming into a situation that is already much deeper and improved than it was a few months ago. That's assuming Arizona will opt to add more to the DL, but it seems like a safe bet.
Regardless, the Cardinals haven't suffered any major losses, and have only added talent, or at the very least, depth to their roster.
The hope for an improved record for Arizona in 2025 is very much alive.