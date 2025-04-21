PFF: Cardinals, Texans Should Do This Draft Trade
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2025 NFL Draft with six selections, a far cry from their 12 total picks the organization had last year.
With no true pressing need and in a considerable spot for potential teams to desire moving up to, general manager Monti Ossenfort could again find himself working the phones hard when they're on the clock.
Pro Football Focus says that's exactly what the organization should do with the Houston Texans, who pick 25th.
PFF suggested the Cardinals send pick 16 to Houston in exchange for 25, 89 and a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"The Cardinals have only six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so a trade-down to acquire another mid-round selection could be on the cards," wrote Thomas Valentine.
"The Texans are potential trade partners, thanks to their dire need on the offensive line. Arizona could snatch the 25th pick and the 89th pick for the 16th pick. If they so desire, they can trade down again from the 25th spot and either target one of the cornerbacks who could be available late in the first round or draft an offensive lineman."
The Cardinals would likely sit at 25 if they were to pull that trade off and pick one of the best available players from all of the EDGE/DL/OL/WR/CB position groups.
Though Ossenfort told reporters last week the Cardinals hadn't fielded any trade calls, he says the draft gets pretty unpredictable when it comes to trades.
"I think those things are always hard to predict. Sometimes you think nothing will happen, and then a lot of stuff happens. Some years you'll go by a dozen picks and nothing happens, so that’s hard for me to predict. There’s always going to be movement of some sort. How extensive that is, we kind of have to wait and see until next Thursday night," he said.
Ossenfort hasn't been shy about moving up and down the board previously in his two drafts as Cardinals general manager.
Arizona and Houston also have prior experience working together, too, as the Cardinals dealt the No. 3 pick to the Texans two years ago in a trade that's now been heralded as beneficial for both sides.
Could the two sides work together once more?