PFF: Cardinals Landing Spot for Haason Reddick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have quite the offseason ahead.
After showing some notable improvement in 2024, all eyes are locked on general manager Monti Ossenfort to see how much further the organization can improve now that playoff contention is a real expectation.
There's a number of avenues the Cardinals should explore, though perhaps the most glaring need is adding a legitimate pass rusher to Arizona's front seven.
Pro Football Focus has just the name: former Cardinals first-round pick Haason Reddick.
"With BJ Ojulari — the Cardinals’ second-round pick in 2023 — set to return from a torn ACL that knocked him out for the entirety of the 2024 campaign, Jonathan Gannon could quickly build a powerhouse defensive line with a few free-agent additions. What better place to start than with the raw talent of Reddick, whom Gannon coached to a breakout season back in 2022 with the Eagles?" wrote Mason Cameron.
The Cardinals are often tied to former players who have played under Gannon, though to be fair, that's been somewhat of a theme for Arizona since Gannon arrived after the 2022 season.
Cardinals fans remember Reddick all too well - could a reunion be in the books?
After holding out well into the 2024 season, Reddick's production wasn't quite what some had hoped, though his camp insists the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher will bounce back just fine with more games under his belt.
Reddick is 30 and it's unknown exactly what he'll be seeking in free agency - though Spotrac has his estimated market value at $11.7 million in annual salary.
Is Arizona willing to meet that price?
If anybody can get the best out of Reddick it certainly may be Gannon.