PFF: Dominant Eagles DL to Cardinals 'Makes Sense'
The Arizona Cardinals are in prime position to pursue a dominant threat along the defensive front. Though they need both edge and interior reinforcements, one high-profile free agent is a move that "makes sense," according to a major NFL outlet.
Pro Football Focus noted five free agency moves that "just make sense" in accordance with each player's skillset and the needs of the teams who are looking to peruse the market.
According to PFF, Philadelphia Eagles standout DL Milton Williams is the move that would fit the Cardinals the most:
"Arizona’s defense generated a pressure on just 30.9 percent of pass plays in 2024, which ranked only 27th in the NFL. Furthermore, their interior defenders combined to earn a 54.3 PFF pass-rushing grade, which ranked 28th in the league. The Cardinals desperately need to upgrade their pass rush, both outside and on the interior.
"While Milton Williams might not be a complete interior defender due to some struggles against the run, he more than makes up for it with his pass-rushing production. In fact, his 91.7 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024 led all interior defenders in the NFL. His connection to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon – who used to be Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator – just makes this an even better fit for Williams."
It certainly does make sense, and it's almost a no-brainer for the Cardinals to seriously pursue Williams. While they might be banking on potential for the 25-year-old DT, he'd be an immediate upgrade over their in-house options.
Williams received a 90.1 pass rush grade for the 2024 season, second among qualified DL. He only played 302 pass rush snaps, but that likely wouldn't be much of an issue considering Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's proclivity to rotate players heavily.
He might not profile as the strongest run defender, but he's familiar with Gannon, and still has potential to unlock after helping guide a dominant Eagles' defense to a Super Bowl victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.
All signs do point to Williams being one of the best possible moves for the Cardinals to make, if GM Monti Ossenfort is able to get the deal done.