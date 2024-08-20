PFF Reveals Cardinals Best Players in Week 2
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of preseason action, and though these games ultimately don't count, head coach Jonathan Gannon still wants a win:
"I want to win a game. So do they. We play to win the game, so felt like we needed to do more on my end ... yeah, they matter. I know they don't count, but it matters," Gannon told reporters this week.
Still, the Cardinals had plenty of positives to take away from last weekend.
Here's Pro Football Focus' top graded players from their game against Indianapolis:
1. Jesse Luketa (93.2 PFF Grade)
Luketa emerged as Arizona's top-graded player after four tackles against the Colts.
Though he didn't register a sack, he still was part of a strong Cardinals front seven that impressed the coaching staff:
"I thought actually the rush plan was pretty good on Saturday night. I really do. And even too on mixed downs I think we're doing a better job of converting from run to pass," said Gannon on his pass rush.
"I think guys are doing what they're coached to do, playing with each other at a high level, making sure that they're covering for each other if a guy makes a certain move - who has the freedom to do that, who doesn't - I think they understand that a little bit better. And some guys are winning one on one, which is good to see."
2. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (89.1)
Taylor-Demerson impressed in Week 1 and managed to carry over that momentum in Week 2, where he walked out of Lucas Oil Stadium with his first interception on top of two tackles.
"I think when you make plays and you consistently have some production, your confidence should go up ," Gannon said on his rookie safety.
"... that typically bodes well for young guys especially, that he can do those things for us. So I think the game's starting to slow down a little bit from that spot, because we put a lot on those guys back there. We really do. You gotta be able to think and process quickly. I think that part that he know-knows, those mechanics even before the ball is snapped, I think he's gaining confidence doing those things."
3. Cameron Thomas (86.6)
Thomas flashed his ability to reach the quarterback with two sacks and another pressure that led to L.J. Collier reaching the quarterback.
"He's done a good job. We've mixed him different spots, particularly on pass downs. He had a good game, played well," Gannon said of Thomas.
4. Ben Stille (82.7)
Still registered three tackles, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss against the Colts.
5. Darren Hall (75.9)
Hall continues to have an impressive preseason, leading the Cardinals last week in tackles with five to pair with two passes deflected.
"He's doing a really good job. He's a smart player. We ask him to learn a couple different spots, even on fourth down. Handles it. Flys around with great energy. He's doing a good job," said Gannon.