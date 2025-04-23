Steelers, Cardinals Urged to Strike Draft Day Trade
The 2025 NFL Draft is practically here, and the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be players in the receiver market.
With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson operating as the top two weapons in the room, Arizona still lacks a true presence to make plays down the field.
While ESPN's Matt Miller says the Cardinals are focused on adding firepower to their offense via the draft, Bleacher Report says Arizona should call the Pittsburgh Steelers and strike a deal for receiver George Pickens.
In their mock trade, the Cardinals send a third and fourth-round pick for Pickens.
"The Arizona Cardinals are looking to build an explosive and dynamic offense around quarterback Kyler Murray, and they may continue focusing on that side of the ball this offseason," wrote Kris Knox.
"The Bleacher Report Scouting Department paired Arizona with Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. in its recent three-round mock draft.
"If the Cardinals do use their first-round pick to bolster the line, swinging a trade to upgrade the receiving corps would be logical. Marvin Harrison Jr. showed potential as a rookie last season, but Arizona could use another difference-maker opposite him. There's a non-zero chance that the Pittsburgh Steelers could make George Pickens available after acquiring DK Metcalf in a trade."
Pickens' future in Pittsburgh is entirely questionable, and he could very well be dealt over the course of the draft.
Is Pickens a good fit in Arizona?
On the field, his ability to make contested catches far beyond the line of scrimmage on a routine basis have made him one of Pittsburgh's top weapons - though many aren't fans of his antics and drama that accompanies him.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has done a careful job of curating the locker room full of high character players who don't cause distractions, which Pickens hasn't exactly been synonymous with since entering the league.
Pickens is talented - undoubtedly - though he's entering the final year of his contract and is likely looking for a payday.
The Cardinals might just be better off snagging a talent early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That's just the opinion of yours truly, however. Our own Richie Bradshaw listed Pickens as one of five players the Cardinals should try to trade for during the draft - which you can read the full list here.