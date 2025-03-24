Steelers Sign Cardinals Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming former Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
Smith was originally brought to the league as a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Smith played in ten games for Arizona during his rookie season with two starts. The following season (2023) Smith was released ahead of final roster cuts and eventually spent time on the practice squads of the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles to finish the season.
In the 2024 offseason, Smith inked a futures contract with the Green Bay Packers and began last season on their practice squad before the New England Patriots signed him to their active roster. He played in eight games with one start for the Patriots as a center.
Now, he's added to a Steelers organization that's considered to be one of the gold standards of the NFL, historically speaking. Pittsburgh hasn't found much postseason success as of late, though perhaps Smith (26 years young) can be a depth piece for the Steelers entering training camp.
Smith played his college ball at Virginia Tech, where he was a two-time All-ACC Honorable Mention.
The Cardinals don't play the Steelers this coming season, so if Smith does indeed remain in Pittsburgh (by active roster or practice squad) their paths will not cross in 2025.