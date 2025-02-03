Potential Cardinals Star Target Officially Requests Trade
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to go big-game hunting this offseason, and one rumored name has officially requested a trade.
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett released the following message this morning:
"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl -- and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love fo the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight yeas have shaped me into the man that I am today.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.
"What that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
Garrett - who just turned 29 in December - has established himself as one of the top players in the league, and though he said the goal was never to end up in Canton, he's surely on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In eight seasons, Garrett has amassed 102.5 sacks, with the last four seasons hitting 14 or more per year. He's a six-time All-Pro and won the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
Though the Browns have already made their stance of not trading Garrett public, Cleveland would likely need some massive capital to allow their best player to walk.
The Cardinals have exactly that.
Arizona has nearly $70 million in cap space and control of their current/future early draft picks - if general manager Monti Ossenfort wanted to strike a deal, he certainly has the ammo.
The Cardinals are in desperate need of a pass rusher - an elite one at that - and Garrett's presence could take the entire organization to the next level.
Garrett said he wants to compete for a Super Bowl - could that happen in the desert?
The Cardinals were once 6-4 and leading the NFC West, and though they missed the postseason, Arizona is still on a strong upwards trajectory for the future.