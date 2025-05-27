All Cardinals

Pressure Mounting For Cardinals' Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray should begin to feel the heat for the Arizona Cardinals this season.

Jeremy Brener

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is entering his seventh season as the team's franchise player after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray has led the Cardinals to the postseason twice, but he has been snuffed out since 2021. A lot of changes have been made since then, but with the dynamics staying relatively the same for 2025, Murray has to perform well.

CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles believes Murray has to be better for the Cardinals this season.

"It was an uneven 2024 for the Cardinals and, in turn, Kyler Murray. Now in his second full year in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense -- and his second year after a torn ACL -- Murray must be more consistent down-to-down and game-to-game," Pereles wrote.

"The fact that the Cardinals did essentially nothing on offense this offseason puts more weight on Murray's shoulders."

Murray can no longer rely on excuses to get by, not that he has in the past. There are just fewer things to point the finger at if we are trying to find ways as to why the Cardinals aren't maximizing their full potential.

This season should be the most comfortable Murray has felt in a long time. He doesn't have a major injury to overcome or a new coach to learn or a new top wide receiver to build chemistry with.

Instead, Murray has familiarity around him for the first time in a while, and that has to make him feel good.

If Murray is unable to get the Cardinals to a better place in the upcoming season, it might be time for Arizona to look at the future with a different quarterback. Murray is under contract until the end of the 2027 season before a team option in 2028.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

