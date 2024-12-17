Rams vs Cardinals Game Flexed to Primetime
The NFL has flexed the week 17 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams into a primetime slot.
The NFL announced scheduling changes for week 17, including flexing Commanders-Falcons to Sunday Night Football, and setting a Saturday triple-header.
The Cardinals will participate in said triple-header, facing off against their NFC West rival Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Per the NFL's changes, the game will now kick off at 8:15 p.m. eastern time, 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on Saturday, December 28.
The Cardinals have played just one primetime game in 2024--a home win against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 21. Although it was speculated that the NFL might flex their week 13 matchup with the Vikings into primetime, no such change was made.
But now, Arizona will have another shot under the lights. The NFL's Saturday triple-header will see the Chargers and Patriots play at 1:00 p.m eastern, the Broncos and Bengals at 4:00 p.m. eastern, and conclude with Cardinals-Rams.
All three Saturday games will be aired on NFL Network.
Arizona fared well against the Rams in week two this season, delivering a 41-10 beatdown victory, as rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.
The Cardinals, who are still in the heat of a playoff hunt, could easily see their season come down to week 17 and 18, especially facing a divisional opponent like Los Angeles.
The Rams, who floundered through the first half of 2024, are now 8-6, leading the NFC West, though they remain just one game ahead of the Cardinals.
In third place at 7-7, with a winnable matchup with the Panthers in week 16 and two divisional games to close out the season, the Arizona Cardinals could very well decide their own fate in front of the world in primetime on December 28.