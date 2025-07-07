Ranking Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Threats to NFC West
Arizona Cardinals are looking to win the NFC West division crown for the first time in a decade. It would be an impressive year to do so, too, considering how many different scenarios, the division race could seemingly boil down to. It truly feels like anyone’s division in the best way.
Well, it’s entirely possible Arizona could win the West, it’s just as likely they finish in the cellar. The NFC West is the conference that the league wishes it had more of thanks to so much parity but also good football teams.
For the Cardinals to win the division, they’ll have to get past all of their stout competition with some likely more difficult than others. As far as winning the title goes, I would rank first, second, and third Arizona’s division rivals as the following.
I’ll say again that I think this division could go a seemingly endless number of ways, But there are some teams that are scarier than others. Let’s start off with the scariest.
1. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are my choice to win the NFC West as it stands. The front seven on defense possesses four players who could each post double digit sacks and push for defensive player of the year candidacies. As long as Matthew Stafford doesn’t fall off a cliff in terms of play, he should be able to light plenty of fireworks with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers may be going through a substantial amount of transitions this offseason, they’re still very well coached with no shortage of elite playmakers. They will be heavily reliant on their superstars, but it’s those superstars that will make them so dangerous. Say what you want about Brock Purdy, but he’s good enough to lead that offense, and the return of Robert Saleh could help the defense move on from so many losses.
3. Seattle Seahawks
I’m not willing to call the Seahawks a bad team in 2025, especially after the outplayed expectations last year. But with that said, I’m not sure they will take the step forward to once again contend for the division crown. A lot of changes are being made offensively, but at least the defense remains elite. Seattle has dominated head-to-head with Arizona in recent years, so perhaps that will factor into things.