Ranking Cardinals Top Needs After Free Agency
We’re less than a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft. We not only definitively know the needs for the Arizona Cardinals, but we know the order they should be prioritized.
A Cardinals team that was sniffing a playoff appearance last year needed an influx of talent across nearly every position. The teams and aggression in free agency brought in several new starters and guys who will fill out the depth chart; it was a very successful period for the team.
As we look at the top needs for the Cardinals, we can identify the five spots that need to continue being worked on with some having higher priorities than others.
The following is my personal ranking of the top five needs for this team in order. We’ll start with the drum that I refuse to stop beating…
1.) Edge Rusher
Breaking news: The top need for the Arizona Cardinals is an edge rusher! In other news, the sky remains blue and water is still wet…
In all seriousness, the Cardinals' edge rushing room has improved, but it’s nowhere near completion. And compared to what the team has now for the interior of the defensive line, I find more urgency to upgrade the outside pass rush.
When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around the Cardinals will be able to address both positions and find likely starters within the first two days of the draft. But on Thursday night in the first 32 picks, there will be more value and more high-end talent off the edge then there will be on the interior.
And if the goal is to find starters and day one difference makers, then getting one of those edge rushers should take higher precedence.
2.) Interior Defensive Line
If I’m a Cardinals fan then I’m very happy with what should be an improved defensive line. But just like we said for edge rusher, the additions already made are not enough to justify being done adding to the spot.
I like the top of the depth chart and the top two to three guys who will start or see significant playing time. After them? I’m not feeling this good.
We mentioned the defensive line talent in this year‘s draft has more than enough depth like the edge dresser spot. If Arizona decides to go with the ladder on day one, they should still feel confident to grab a potential starter on the line on day two.
There’s several near elite players to fancy for the interior who can rush the passer, stop the run, and do a little bit of everything. Arizona can find one of those guys on any day of the draft and justify it.
3.) Wide Receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, and… Zay Jones? Yeah, that’s not enough.
Not only is Arizona lacking depth at receiver, but they’re missing some clear needs at the spot — none more so than a speedster and a true deep threat. It’s a hole that has to be addressed, no excuses.
Last year‘s offense underachieved and coaching takes the vast majority of the blame. But a better cast of receivers can help to make sure that failure does not continue in 2025.
The 2025 class is unique in that it doesn’t have very many “elite“ players, but the second tier is beyond rich with future players and contributors. Arizona has to attack that group and find a guy who can make a difference.
4.) Interior Offensive Line
Left tackle is checked off for the foreseeable future with Paris Johnson Jr. - the rest of the offensive line has good enough/average starters, but I have questions at offensive guard.
I’m a fan of Evan Brown’s return for the left side, but there’s no answer on the right. And for what it’s worth the center position could also stand for an upgrade.
I’m of the opinion that good guard play is far more of a luxury than a necessity. But with that being said, the Cardinals could sure use that kind of a luxury.
There’s not much to speak of in terms of depth for this class, so if Arizona wants to make the position better, they’ll have to spend an early pick to get a guy.
I truly would not be opposed to that, but I also understand kicking the tires on the group this year and looking ahead to next year.
If they could afford an upgrade, then I’m all about it, but this continues to be one of the biggest needs for the team regardless.
5.) Linebacker
The Cardinals truly don’t value the linebacker position like other teams do, but that doesn’t mean it’s a strength. It could absolutely stand for an upgrade or two.
The team’s decision to let Kyzir White go still has me puzzled, considering his importance and level of play he brought to the team. And to be honest, I do think the team will come to regret it. The patchwork unit still has good players, but I don’t trust anyone to be what White was.
Hence, why I believe linebacker to be a top need for the team.
This year‘s linebacker class feels incredibly weak, with a very small handful of players I trust to inherit big roles.
It makes evaluating and evaluating the position for Arizona in this draft incredibly difficult, as an investment not made in the first two-to-three rounds will unlikely get them the player I think they need.
The Cardinals might have to roll with what they have for this season and reevaluate.
Sleeper Need: Cornerback
I like the room the team currently has at the cornerback spot. Still, we’re waiting for someone to establish himself as an elite cover man on the outside.
I don’t know if that player currently exists on this current roster, but I’m plenty happy with what’s there to push down the need and focus on other positions.