Rankings: Cardinals Pro Bowler One of Best DL
The Arizona Cardinals took this offseason seriously. GM Monti Ossenfort struck early and often in his attempt to bring in as much defensive front talent possible to the Cardinals — a team that simply could not put pressure on opposing QBs or stop the run.
One such addition was more of a reunion than an acquisition. Ossenfort signed long-time veteran, perennial Pro Bowler and former Cardinal great Calais Campbell to a one-year deal in the offseason.
Serving as an interior DL, Campbell has not shown any signs of falling victim to his age, still playing at an elite level in his 17th season.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema put together a list of the top 32 interior DL in the NFL. Campbell came in 16th among active players.
"Campbell is truly ageless. His 85.9 PFF run-defense grade, earned at 37 years old, was the best mark in the league among interior defenders. He has also recorded single-season PFF overall grades above 75.0 for 13 straight years. His 82.9 mark last season was his highest since 2019," Sikkema wrote.
It's not just a reunion signing. The Cardinals needed both pass rush upside and run-stopping ability from their defense in 2025. Campbell, despite his lofty age, is one of the best run defenders in the league, and can still get to the quarterback, as he's amassed five or more sacks in each of the past three season.
He also started and played all 17 games in back-to-back years, and has 108 tackles and 22 TFLs in his 2023 and 2024 seasons, playing for the Falcons and Dolphins.
It seems that no matter where Campbell is, or what situation he's in, he's managed to be a productive player. Not only is he a franchise great that will excite fans and a positive locker room leader, he seems to be aging in reverse. The Cardinals' DL is going to look much different in 2025.