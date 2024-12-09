Recap: Cardinals' Division Hopes Slip in Loss to Seahawks
ARIZONA -- In a game that practically decided the division, the Arizona Cardinals simply fell short.
The Seattle Seahawks walked into State Farm Stadium with first place dibs on the NFC West and extended their advantage over the Cardinals to two games with a 30-18 victory over Arizona.
The Cardinals have now lost three in a row and drop to 6-7 on the year.
Arizona was simply outplayed in all phases of the game by Seattle. In a must-win game, the Cardinals were a no-show.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray threw two interceptions in the first quarter, putting Arizona down early in a hole they simply couldn't dig themselves out of. This is the first time in Murray's career he's thrown multiple interceptions in back to back games.
Without the talents of running back Kenneth Walker III, the Seahawks saw no drop off in their rushing attack, as backup Zach Charbonnet rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown against Arizona's defense.
Today was the first time in seven games the Cardinals defense allowed 30+ points.
With four games remaining, the Cardinals need to win out, and have some massive help along the way in order to make the postseason.
Quick Recap
The Cardinals received possession first and didn't waste any time, marching down the field on a quick six play, 65 yard drive capped by a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Michael Wilson.
AZ 7, SEA 0
Seattle's offense had no problems moving the ball down the field on their opening possession, as Geno Smith and co. got the ball all the way down to the AZ 2 before settling for a field goal.
AZ 7, SEA 3
Looking to match Seattle's score, Arizona retained possession before quickly giving it back to the Seahawks after Kyler Murray's pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. was intercepted by Ernest Jones.
The very next play, Jaxon Smith-Njigba put the Seahawks in the lead with a nice corner route, beating Cardinals cover man Garrett Williams to the end zone.
SEA 10, AZ 7
Looking to respond, the Cardinals... did the exact opposite - as Murray threw his second interception of the afternoon, this time floating a ball to Zay Jones and easily allowing safety Coby Bryant to undercut it.
Just a few plays later, Zach Charbonnet found the end zone to extend Seattle's lead to double digits.
SEA 17, AZ 7
Arizona's offense found some rhythm but couldn't find the end zone, forcing Chad Ryland to boot home a 28-yard field goal to cut their deficit to one possession.
SEA 17, AZ 10
After swapping punts, the Seahawks managed to extend their lead with just over two minutes in the half remaining thanks to a 51-yard run from Charbonnet.
SEA 24, AZ 10
The second half started with a Seahawks field goal on their opening drive, taking their advantage to three possessions.
SEA 27, AZ 10
A much needed sign of life was shown by the Cardinals offense, who pieced together a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive (capped by a Kyler Murray rush for the two-point conversion).
SEA 27, AZ 18
Arizona - stopped on a third-and-two in Seattle territory - trotted Ryland out for a 40-yard attempt, which was pushed wide left with 7:16 remaining in action.
The Seahawks did good to chew clock on the ensuing drive, kicking a field goal at the two minute warning.
SEA 30, AZ 18
The Cardinals were unable to find the scoreboard on their final drive, as the game ended in a Murray sack.