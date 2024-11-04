RECAP: Cardinals Send Statement in Win vs Bears
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals are now 5-4 and winners of their last three games after defeating the Chicago Bears in 29-9 fashion in Week 9.
The Cardinals consistently put pressure on Chicago's offense, tallying six sacks on the day
Offensively, Arizona pounded the rock and chewed clock on the afternoon with 213 rushing yards.
Here's how action panned out.
RECAP
After a three-and-out by Arizona's offense, the Bears marched downfield threatening to draw first blood before a sack on Caleb Williams (half by Xavier Thomas/L.J. Collier) pushed the Bears out of field goal range, ensuring both punters got work in on their opening drives.
After again swapping punts, the Cardinals found themselves in Chicago territory to start their third drive thanks to a 27-yard punt return to put Arizona at the CHI 41.
Soon after, the Cardinals were at first-and-goal with a little trickery up their sleeve, handing the ball off to Trey McBride on an end-around to open the scoring.
AZ 7, CHI 0
It didn't take long for the Bears to respond, as Williams found a wide open Rome Odunze for a 44-yard gain on what appeared to be busted coverage to put Chicago in scoring position.
Arizona's defense held strong and forced a Cairo Santos attempt from 29 yards out in the early stages of the second quarter, which was good.
AZ 7, CHI 3
Arizona thought they had connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a big gain across midfield, though Harrison had the ball jarred loose before Chicago recovered near midfield.
The Bears were again held to a field goal on their ensuing drive, drawing their deficit to just one point.
AZ 7, CHI 6
The Cardinals responded with a lengthy 12-play drive that ended in a Trey Benson touchdown, the first of his young career. Arizona initially kicked a field goal but a leveraging penalty (touching the long-snapper during the kick) gave the Cardinals a fresh set of downs.
AZ 14, CHI 6
With 30 seconds left, the Bears were able to add on a third Santos try - this time from 53 yards out - to again put points on the board for Chicago.
AZ 14, CHI 9
Just looking to make something out of nothing, the Cardinals dinked and dunked their way near midfield with 12 seconds left. Hoping to get themselves in field goal range, Arizona dialed up a handoff to Emari Demercado, who made much more than that, scooting for a 53-yard yard touchdown with just seconds remaining in the first half.
AZ 21, CHI 9
After forcing a three-and-out on Chicago's first drive of the second half, the Cardinals marched down the field on a 13-play, 69-yard drive that was capped by a Chad Ryland 29-yard field goal.
AZ 24, CHI 9
The Bears saw Williams sacked for a fifth time on the day during their 4th-and-long attempt to stay in the game to start the fourth quarter, seeing Arizona take over at the CHI 40.
Just a few plays later, Ryland knocked home a 55-yard field goal to make it a three-possession game.
AZ 27, CHI 9
With Chicago backed up, a chop block call in the end zone resulted in a Cardinals safety, giving Arizona two more points and the ball back with just under eight minutes left in action.
AZ 29, CHI 9
The two sides swapped turnovers on downs until the final whistle.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Cardinals play host to the New York Jets in Week 10.