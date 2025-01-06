Report: Cardinals OC Interviewing for Bears Job
ARIZONA -- The Chicago Bears are reportedly requesting to interview Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Petzing just completed his second season with the Cardinals as their offensive coordinator and has consistently been a name to watch for future head coach openings.
Now, it looks like his first interview is on the horizon.
Arizona's offense finished 11th in total yards per game at 358.2 and 12th in points per game with 23.5. The Cardinals end 2024 with a 8-9 record and a season-high 47 points in their Week 18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Offensively, the Cardinals were fairly hit or miss over the course of the season, and their inconsistency was a major role in Arizona missing the postseason after starting the year 6-4.
Exactly how much blame Petzing shoulders of that is unknown, though quarterback Kyler Murray says the team is already working on improvements to the offense:
“I think it's a conversation between me, (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing), ‘Izzy’ (QB Coach Israel Woolfork) and those conversations already kind of have started in a sense," said Murray.
"I see things all year and I relay how I feel. I relay concepts, things that I think that we can incorporate, things that I see during games that I like. They do the same. They watch football all the time, obviously. It's going to be good to go into the offseason and have conversations and be able to grow.”
Petzing has some stiff competition for the Bears job, as names such as Ben Johnson and Kliff Kingsbury are expected to be top names to watch for the opening.
Chicago isn't quite a terrible spot to land, as the Bears tout No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and over $60 million in cap space moving into the offseason.