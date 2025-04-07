REPORT: Cardinals Meeting With Top Draft DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to host Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen on a pre-draft visit, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Nolen is considered to be one of the draft's top defensive prospects, and the Cardinals have previously showed interest in Nolen after meeting with him at the NFL Combine earlier in the offseason.
He's highly expected to be a first-round pick.
The Cardinals have prioritized their front seven this offseason, signing the likes of OLB Josh Sweat and DL Dalvin Tomlinson/Calais Campbell in free agency. Arizona has also done strong homework on players in Nolen's draft class along the trenches.
With a pro comparison to Ed Oliver, Bleacher Report offered the following on Nolen's scouting report:
"Nolen has all the tools to be a starter within his first two years in the NFL and has Pro Bowl/All-Pro potential down the line. Schematically, he's fairly versatile as someone who could line up as a 3-technique in even fronts or play as a 4i-technique in odd fronts," wrote B/R.
Though Arizona added a few names to their DL room, the Cardinals rotate their defensive front heavily, and Nolen's impact could be found immediately despite a somewhat crowded room - plus you can never have enough talent along the defensive line.
Our own Richie Bradshaw previously highlighted Nolen as a perfect fit in Arizona:
"What makes Nolen so fascinating to me is how athletic he is even at his imposing size. Plugging in a guy like that to a defensive line that lacks anything remotely close to that as a group will be what turns this bad boy around," he said.
"And for what it’s worth, Monti Ossenfort has shown a tendency to favor former top recruits, and Nolen would be the highest recruit he would have taken in three drafts."
The Cardinals have the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.