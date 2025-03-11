Report: Cardinals Sign Former Patriots QB
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to sign former New England Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on X/Twitter. Contract details are unkown as of this writing.
Brissett, 32, is a nine-year NFL veteran, serving as both a starting QB and backup on multiple occasions.
His first taste of the NFL saw him in the same QB room as Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo in New England, and he'll now figure to back up Kyler Murray in Arizona.
Since then, the journeyman has spent time with the Colts, Dolphins, Browns and Commanders, before returning to the Patriots in the 2024 season alongside rookie and top draft pick Drake Maye.
He's started 53 games in his career, and was named the starter to open 2024. He made eight appearances (five starts), throwing for 829 yards and two touchdowns against one interception this past year.
While Brissett isn't exactly an exciting acquisition on day two of free agency, he brings a needed veteran presence into Arizona's QB room, is familiar with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme, and while he doesn't put up flashy numbers, isn't known as an extremely turnover-prone passer or volatile game manager.
The Cardinals were in need of a sturdier backup option if Murray were to miss time in 2025. While Arizona's franchise QB was able to remain healthy for the entirety of the prior season, that type of injury luck is always difficult to replicate in a brutal NFL season, and Brissett brings a level of insurance to the desert should Murray go down at any point.
The move comes a day after the Patriots signed former Cardinals backup QB Josh Dobbs, who started eight games for the Cardinals in 2023 while Murray rehabbed a torn ACL suffered against, once again, New England in 2022.
Brissett figures to immediately take on QB2 duties over Clayton Tune, who Arizona drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.