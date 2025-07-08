All Cardinals

Rivals Could Sign Former Arizona Cardinals OL

The Arizona Cardinals could see a familiar face enter the NFC West.

Donnie Druin

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals OL Will Hernandez is still a free agent, and the Seattle Seahawks could be a potential option according to a former NFL receiver.

Michael Bumpus appeared on Seattle Sports and said the Seahawks would be a nice fit for Hernandez:

“(Hernandez) has been banged up a little bit, but at this point of the (offseason), you’re still looking for guys to help with that offensive line,” he said.

“… But I mentioned this guy earlier in this whole process and I’ll mention his name again. Will Hernandez is still available. He’s still out there. ... He had a (pass block) win rate over 94% the last three seasons. He’s good in the run blocking and he has good footwork. … You watch the film on him – he can still move. And in this type of offense, I think he fits perfectly. He has good hands, he’s physical and he has good feet.”

Hernandez was the heart and soul of the Cardinals' offensive line during his stint in Arizona, providing a layer of toughness and consistent play before his ACL injury early in 2024.

Hernandez was initially thought to be a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys, who hired Hernandez' offensive line coach in Klayton Adams as their offensive coordinator. However, Dallas drafted an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

A return to Arizona still could be possible, though the Cardinals do appear to be confident in second-year man Isaiah Adams, who helped fill the void by Hernandez after his injury.

Earlier in the offseason, we projected Hernandez to land with either the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans - you can read more about there.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

