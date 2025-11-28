Cardinals Starting OL Injured - Isaiah Adams Gets Major Second Chance

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting right guard Will Hernandez in Sunday's meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hip injury.

Hernandez left action in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return. Isaiah Adams is expected to start at right guard in his place.

Hernandez was ruled out alongside Trey Benson and Walter Nolen III by head coach Jonathan Gannon at his Friday press conference.

Will Hernandez Leaves Massive Hole in OL

Hernandez has been a clear upgrade over Adams at right guard, though his return from a ACL tear last season has seen some rotation at the spot between the two.

The Cardinals initially started Adams to begin the season, though it was clear the Illinois product wasn't ready to emerge as a full-time starter in the league.

Hernandez, while not playing at All-Pro levels, still provided a boost at right guard and ultimately the offensive line.

Now, Adams will have to step in once more - and he'll look to prove himself after a not-great stint to start the season.

Isaiah Adams Set for Second Chance

"He's just excited about the opportunity to go play, and play well for us, and play the brand of ball that he wants to play. So he's excited about the opportunity," Gannon said of Adams.

"I honestly think the consistency of technique and the mental part. The mental part I think he's taken a jump here the last month."

Adams effectively was benched for Hernandez, and for a former third-round pick that's started in 2024 and 2025, that surely was a tough pill to swallow.

Yet Adams has recently rotated with Hernandez at right guard during games, which has been due to a combination of health and play according to the Cardinals.

"To go through that, have some adversity, learn from that, learn why those things are happening - and talking to him as he's gotten back into the lineup, we had a good conversation of, I think what he needs to focus on and what he needs to do," said Gannon.

"I think [that] got him back to center and kind of neutraled out, if you will, just play your game."

As the Cardinals look to finish a dissapointing season on a high note, Adams could play a role in helping turn Arizona's offense around.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More