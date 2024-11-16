Roadmap: How Cardinals Can Make Playoffs
Only seven games remain for the Arizona Cardinals, whose 6-4 record is among the best in the NFC. Arizona also has a firm grip on the NFC West with a perfect 3-0 record, giving the Cardinals a good chance to take the division for the first time since 2015.
Truly, Arizona controls its destiny as they make a push for the playoffs.
Clinching the division is an automatic bid, but the Cardinals still have a good chance to finish as a wildcard seed at worst.
Again, they control their destiny.
Nothing is guaranteed for the Cardinals, who could completely collapse to end the year, but if they manage to accomplish the following three tasks then they'll glide to the playoffs with little stress involved.
Kyler Murray must continue MVP-level play
Murray is a legit MVP candidate right now even without mind-boggling stats, and it's because he's smart, effective, and dynamic. Murray is dicing up defenses and helping the Cardinals' offense average 23.8 PPG, the 13th-best in the league.
The best part is Murray is doing this without having to toss 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns in every game. No, Murray is simply running the Cardinals' offense efficiently and they're winning games.
The cast around Murray has been good, too. James Conner, Trey McBride, and Marvin Harrison Jr have been terrific in their roles. The offensive line has held its end of the bargain, too. Life is easy for Murray and he's making it even easier for everyone else around him.
If the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback keeps up what he's doing, the Cardinals will go as far as Murray takes them. Winners of four-straight and five of their last six, Murray has the Cardinal clicking and they'll cruise to the postseason thanks to him.
Find a way to improve the pass rush
The eventual return of Darius Robinson should help this pass rush quite a bit. His versatility to play outside and inside will be a boon for Nick Rallis and Jonathan Gannon to move around the front seven like a chess piece.
There's also the hope that his return will juice up some of the other guys.
A pass rush that was supposed to be a miserable unit has found a way to get some decent production through ten games, recording 24 sacks with 14 different players recording at least half-a-sack. It's not elite, eye-popping numbers, but it's good enough.
But to make a serious run for the playoffs, Arizona has to get better results. This doesn't necessarily mean that Arizona has to double their sack number, but they need a more effective and consistent attack. The coaching has crafted an unorthodox attack, but teams have plenty of game tape now to counter it.
It's time someone steps up and leads the pass rush.
Win the NFC West
Winning your division is an automatic bid into the playoffs and at least one guaranteed home game. This is obviously the best-case scenario for the Cardinals, who already have a 3-0 record in the NFC West. Two of the remaining three division games are at home, and the Cardinals have simply looked better than their rivals.
But things change and they can change quickly. The 49ers are always a threat to turn it around and make a Super Bowl run. The Rams are heating up now. And the Seahawks are always a toss-up game.
So, while winning the NFC West is ideal, there's one more scenario here...
Grab 10 or more wins
The only other way the Cardinals make the postseason is with double-digit wins. There's a lot of parity in the NFC this season and nine wins will make life VERY DIFFICULT thanks to tie-breakers.
Seven teams in the conference have a winning record, and several other teams are near the .500 mark and can quickly turn things around. it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see five-or-more teams finish the season with nine wins, making that mark doable but complicated to make the postseason.
To separate yourself, get to 10 wins. With the remaining schedule and the way the Cardinals are playing this is a great possibility and your playoff chances skyrocket for a wildcard spot. Anything less than 10 wins will have you sweating out Week 18.