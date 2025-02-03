Rumored Cardinals Target May Not Come Cheap
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have been tied to Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat ahead of his pending presence in the free agency market.
The Cardinals desperately need a dominant edge rusher to get after the quarterback, and with Sweat's production and familiarity with head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis thanks to their stint together in Philadelphia.
However, it appears Sweat may not come cheap.
From NFL insider Adam Schefter:
"With the Super Bowl on Sunday, and free agency looming next month, Eagles DE Josh Sweat changed agents today and hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. 'He clearly is one of the very top free agents,' Rosenhaus said. Sweat led the Eagles this season with eight sacks."
Sweat's change in representation ahead of free agency signals he's looking for quite the payday, and perhaps deservingly so. He's emerged as one of the top options hitting the open market next month and Rosenhaus is the league's top agent in terms of getting players paid.
Exactly how much Sweat is looking at remains to be seen.
Spotrac shows his estimated market value to be $18.8 million annually based off age, contract status and production while our own Richie Bradshaw suggested he could see $28 million annually on the latest episode of the Cardinals on SI podcast.
The $18.8 million mark would place him 18th among edge rushers while $28 million flat puts him fifth behind Nick Bosa, Josh Hines-Allen, Brian Burns and TJ Watt in terms of annual value.
Sweat will turn 28 this year, has one Pro Bowl appearance and has played in 16+ games in each of the last four seasons.
Arizona is projected to have $67.8 million in effective cap space this offseason by OverTheCap.