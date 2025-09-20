49ers Ready to Get Tricky vs Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is always a handful for defensive coordinators thanks to his natural arm talent and elite athleticism to extend plays and gain serious yardage with his legs.
The San Francisco 49ers know that best, especially after being swept by the Cardinals in 2024.
In their first meeting, Murray reeled off a 50-yard touchdown run where he went untouched to the house. In their second meeting, Murray finished the game with four touchdowns in their season-closing win.
Yet Robert Saleh - one of the more respected names at his position - wasn't the defensive coordinator in San Francisco at that time.
According to a few players, they've got some tricks up their sleeve ahead of their first meeting against Murray in 2025:
49ers DC Robert Saleh Has 'Tricks Up His Sleeve' for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
“I’m excited about the plan this week, and I think Saleh’s been good at it before, so he’s got some good tricks up his sleeve," 49ers defensive leader and linebacker Fred Warner told reporters.
“Our what-it-takes meeting is very much about him and what he brings to the table and how we need to rush him, how we need to take care of the QB run game and their run game as a whole,” San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa said.
“I’m excited about the plan this week and I think Saleh's been good at it before. He’s got some good tricks up his sleeve.”
Exactly what those tricks are remain to be seen - though the 49ers have an athletic defense with speed across the board.
“He’s fast, he’s elusive, he’s a jitterbug and he’s also a passer first,” Saleh told 49ers reporters when previewing the matchup with Murray, who historically has had success against the DC.
“He’s not just looking to run. He’s looking to buy some time to be able to put the ball in the air. He’s as challenging as it gets.”
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told Arizona media Saleh is a brilliant mind and is a fan of how they play defensively.
“He's changed a little bit (from) what he’s done in the past. I think he's got some new creative wrinkles, but defensively how they play stands out on the tape. How physical, athletic, how fast they play (and their) fundamentals stands out on a tape," said Gannon.
"How they put their hands on blocks, how they defeat blocks, how they tackle, how they cover and how they hunt the ball. Then he's a brilliant mind as well. He knows what can give you issues in the in the run and pass game to make it hard, so with what I just said, that's good coaching. He's got some good coaches over there. He really good.”