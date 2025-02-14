Seahawks CB Sends Shots at Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't present much of a challenge to Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon this season - at least according to the defensive back himself.
"I did, but I don't think he's really - I don't he's really that hard to guard," Witherspoon said to PFT Live at Super Bowl LIX's Radio Row.
"I don't think he's that hard to guard. He's a big receiver - contested catches though, I think that's the best part about his game. Even when you're close to him and you're guarding him pretty well, he can make contested catches. That's what frustrates you about him."
Witherspoon went on to say, "The guys who can separate, create separation off the line of scrimmage, those are the tougher ones to deal with."
Harrison was fairly limited in his two games against the Seahawks this past season, posting a combined stat line of seven receptions for 96 yards. Seattle won both matchups to continue what's now a seven-game winning streak against Arizona.
After being made the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, Harrison was expected to arrive to Arizona and help transform the Cardinals' offense overnight.
While his rookie season wasn't quite bust-worthy, his overall body of work (62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns) was underwhelming given his draft position and hype.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon doesn't agree with that sentiment.
"I thought he had a good year. Coming in with the expectations that typically only get put on quarterbacks in the top three, I understand the expectation. He was a premier player for us," Gannon told reporters at the end of the season.
"He's going to continue to be a premier player for us and he hasn't hit his ceiling yet. I look forward to the offseason that he's about to go through. I look forward to him getting back in the building, playing to the level that I want him to play, that you guys want him to play and that he wants to play most importantly.
"I know he is going to get there."