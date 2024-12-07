Seahawks Suffer Blow Before Cardinals Game
ARIZONA -- The Seattle Seahawks won't have the talents of running back Kenneth Walker III ahead of a big matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.
Walker, who was questionable heading into the weekend with a calf and ankle injury, was ruled out by Seattle on Saturday.
Walker was limited in practice on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday and Friday. Walker rushed for 542 yards and seven touchdowns thus far in 2024.
Taking his spot for Seattle will be Zach Charbonnet, who has just 266 yards on 75 carries (almost half of Walker's touches). He hasn't logged more than seven carries since Week 3.
Also in the backfield for Seattle is Kenny McIntosh.
The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals in 16-6 fashion just two weeks ago, and a win over Arizona would give them a two-game cushion over the Cardinals with four weeks of football left.
A win for Arizona would give them the first-place tiebreaker in the NFC West and full control of their postseason destiny moving forward.
Walker had one of his worst rushing performances of the season against Arizona, rushing for just 2.6 yards per carry and gaining only 41 yards on the ground - though he did log 52 receiving yards on four receptions to help Seattle in the win.
Punter Michael Dickson is also questionable for Seattle while tackle Stone Forsythe is already ruled out.
For the Cardinals, cornerback Elijah Jones is out while defensive linemen in Dante Stills and Naquan Jones are questionable.