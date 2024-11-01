Seven Questionable Ahead of Cardinals vs Bears
The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears have released their Friday injury reports and game designations ahead of Week 9's matchup at State Farm Stadium.
For the Cardinals, Darius Robinson (calf) and Jonah Williams (knee) were previously ruled out by head coach Jonathan Gannon this morning. That was reflected on the injury report, as they are the only two players officially out for Arizona.
Williams practiced in limited fashion all three days while Robinson was not present throughout the week.
Naquan Jones (thigh) and Roy Lopez (ankle) are the two players questionable for the Cardinals. Each defensive lineman practiced all three days in limited form.
Kelvin Beachum (groin) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) were removed from the injury report and are good to go for Arizona.
On the Chicago side of the report, three players have been ruled out in Kiran Amegadjie (calf), Jaquan Brisker (concussion), and Braxton Jones (knee).
None of the aforementioned players practiced at all this week.
The Bears have a whopping five players questionable heading into the desert in Kyler Gordon (hamstring), Montez Sweat (shin), Ryan Bates (shoulder), Larry Borom (hamstring) and Teven Jenkins (knee).
Sweat was the only player who did not practice on Friday. All others were limited or full.
Marcedes Lewis (who missed yesterday due to rest) was removed off the injury report and is good to go.
Saturday will provide both teams the opportunity to elevate up to two players from the practice squad to the active roster as standard elevations.
Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.