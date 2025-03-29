Should Cardinals Target Former Patriots LB?
The Arizona Cardinals have made a few additions to their LB group this offseason, but with the departure of Kyzir White, they could stand to add a starting-quality player to that position.
On Friday, the New England Patriots released veteran LB and four-time team captain Ja'Whaun Bentley. Despite being in the league for seven seasons, Bentley is still just 28 years old, and has been a stalwart of the Patriots' defense for much of his tenure.
The Cardinals already have a former Patriots LB in Mack Wilson Sr., and GM Monti Ossenfort is certainly familiar with Bentley from his time in New England's front office. But would the veteran be a fit for the Cardinals?
The notable storyline about Bentley's recent play was his season-ending torn pec injury suffered in early September of 2024. That limited Bentley to just two games. But prior to that, he had played in 16 or more games for three straight seasons.
Bentley might not have been an immediate, star-impact player, but grew into a starting role, and began to post solid numbers consistently.
From 2021-2023, he recorded over 100 tackles in three straight seasons. He graded out as an above-average player in both run defense and pass rushing ability. While Bentley isn't exactly a pass rusher, sticking to his off-ball spot, he still managed 4.5 sacks in 2023 - just 0.5 fewer than Arizona's leading sack-getter (Zaven Collins) in 2024.
Bentley is well-versed in the New England mindset - the selflessness and low-profile philosophy that came out of former HC Bill Belichick's tenure.
While there's no accounting for individuality, Bentley would likely be a culture fit, and if he was able to earn his captain status in a demanding scheme and culture, he'd likely be a positive impact on the Cardinals' locker room, not to mention his familiarity with his former teammate in Wilson.
It's not as if he'd be a major expense, either. The Cardinals could likely get a short-term deal done to maintain their draft-and-develop outlook, while still adding a starting-caliber off-ball linebacker and a positive presence to Arizona's developing culture.