Should Cardinals Target Pro Bowl WR?
The Arizona Cardinals have done wonders to completely revamp the defensive side of the football, but not much has changed along the offense.
It's clear that GM Monti Ossenfort was not only heavily invested in making sure Arizona's defense was afforded more talent in 2025, but it also stands out as a challenge — whether intentional or unintentional — to Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the offensive coaching staff.
The Cardinals have faith that they have the talent to get it done, but that doesn't mean that an added boost to the passing game couldn't help unlock a more high-flying offense, even if Arizona stick to its patented run-first scheme.
Among the free agents available, there are few names that would stand out. Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper headlines the group of free agent wideouts, but would he make sense for the Cardinals?
Cooper can still produce. Don't let a couple of years in a flailing Cleveland Browns offense and an unconventional Buffalo Bills offense tell you otherwise.
He's 30 years old, yes, but with plenty of athleticism and ability to separate. His production has only recently dipped, as he racked up 1,250 yards in 2023, the second of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons dating back to 2022.
He's a five-time Pro Bowler, has seven career 1,000-yard campaigns, and has found the end zone five or more times in every season he's played with the exception of 2024. He graded out around league average per PFF, but simply wasn't in the best situation to produce.
However, with that in mind, there was also another issue for Cooper: drops. Cooper dropped eight passes on 82 targets in 2024, nearly a 10% rate. Couple that with his age, and his likely cost of around $15 million per year, and that adds up to a player Ossenfort would likely stay away from.
At the core, Cooper himself would be a fit in the offense, with an ability to play outside and bring a physical, veteran presence into a young WR room that's still trying to find its footing. But Cooper isn't exactly what he used to be, and there's a reasonable concern that his struggles in 2024 are symptoms of a larger-scale decline.
Simply put, the options are quite thin. So thin, that even the headlining member of the free agent WR group isn't one that the Cardinals should invest much capital in. On a one-year "prove-it" deal, sure, but nothing more than that, and it seems unlikely Cooper would agree to a contract of that nature.