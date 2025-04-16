Should Cardinals Trade for Dolphins Star?
What a crazy offseason it's been for future Hall of Famers.
Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Browns before walking it back and signing a record extension. The Dolphins are dealing with the Tyreek Hill drama, which seems endless. And adding salt to the wound is the announcement that Miami and Jalen Ramsey have agreed to explore trade possibilities.
It's hard times in South Beach and there's no doubt some franchises are willing to help alleviate those burdens and take the two All-Pros off their hands.
When it comes to Ramsey specifically, should the Arizona Cardinals enter their name into the potential bidding war?
Well, it may not be the craziest possibility if we're being honest.
Before fans chirp about the depth the Cardinals have at cornerback, allow me to counter with what I have said many, many times before... As much as I like the current room Arizona has, and believe me, I'm a fan of this depth chart, they still lack a true ace cornerback for the outside.
Sean Murphy-Bunting, Max Melton, and Starling Thomas are awesome role players who should see the field and deserve starting opportunities. That being said, are any of them lockdown, alpha cover men? I'd say no.
That's exactly the way you'd describe Ramsey.
The seven-time Pro Bowler has been among the best of the best since he was the fifth overall pick in 2016. He's spent time with the Jaguars, Rams, and Dolphins and has dominated at every spot.
There may be some admittedly valid concerns about his age. Ramsey turns 31-years-old in October and there has been signs of decline. Those declines seem exaggerated, however.
Ramsey is still playing at a high-level even in the later stages of his career. Any teams looking to contend should inquire about his services, as he could be the guy to put an organization over the top.
Which leads us to the Cardinals.
Arizona is way ahead of where they’re supposed to be heading into year three of the Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort era. That's a great sign, but it also means expectations are going up. To meet those expectations, the Cardinals will need to make some serious investments into upgrading this roster. Ramsey does just that.
It's unlikely at this point in his career he would cost any overly significant capital to acquire him. Miami acquired him in 2023 from Los Angeles for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. That cost is likely going down.
Although Ramsey did just sign a fat extension last September, Arizona has more than ample cap space to take on the deal and still have cash for next offseason plus any re-signings they would like to take care of.
Bringing in Ramsey would excite a Cardinals fanbase that's eager to go all-in on the team. Jersey sales matter to owners, and residents of the Valley would be all over it.
A move for Ramsey could be what convinces fans the franchise is ready to do whatever it takes to win. Considering how hungry they were for Garrett, I feel safe to assume they may feel the same way for Ramsey.
His addition to the secondary gives the Cardinals an ace cover man for the boundary with a great rotation of guys outside and an elite nickel corner in Garrett Williams. Couple that group with Budda Baker and a solid safety room - and fans may be reunited with The No Fly Zone.
It never hurts to see what the asking price is for a guy, and the right value could make it difficult for Arizona to pass up adding the future Hall of Famer.