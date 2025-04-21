Is Star Draft DL Fit for Cardinals?
The 2025 NFL Draft draws closer with each passing day, and the Arizona Cardinals will soon have to lock themselves in to a potential future contributor.
With a wealth of depth in this draft, there's no telling just what GM Monti Ossenfort will opt to do. Perhaps he'll trade down, or perhaps he'll target a surprise position — WR, OL or LB.
But with the Cardinals' defensive line being a focus this offseason, there's still a solid chance they look to completely solidify that unit. Perhaps that comes in the form of Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen. But is he a fit in Arizona?
Nolen has served multiple roles in his three-year college career. In his final year, he played mostly interior DL. The Cardinals have added significant talent to their interior DL, signing both Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson.
However, Campbell is entering his age-38 season, and Tomlinson isn't that far behind at 31. They still have plenty left in the tank, as is obvious by their track record, but they aren't long-term solutions to that position. The Cardinals will need to have a future starter waiting and developing behind the two proven veterans.
Nolen racked up 6.5 sacks at Ole Miss, but only five combined in his previous two seasons at Texas A&M. But his underlying metrics show a very proficient player.
Nolen boasted a 10.9% pass rush win rate, and a 11.9% run stop rate. Those are both exceptional numbers, bordering on elite. PFF awarded Nolen a 91.6 run defense grade and a 75.0 pass rush grade.
And Nolen served decently-split time in both roles in 2024. He played 352 snaps in pass rush sets, and 224 in run defense. He performed well in both categories.
And that's just what the Cardinals need. They need another pass rusher, yes, but perhaps even more importantly, they need a run-stuffing interior DL. Campbell will serve that purpose in 2025, but to pair him with Nolen and Darius Robinson would take immense pressure off the off-ball linebackers — a unit that currently appears to be the new thinnest group on the Cardinals' roster.
Nolen is an excellent player, and will likely contribute at the NFL level regardless of where he ends up. He might not be available to the Cardinals at 16 overall, but if he's there, Ossenfort and Gannon would be getting an undeniably talented, versatile young player, and that's exactly the type of player Arizona needs.