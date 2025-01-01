Stars Litter First 49ers, Cardinals Injury Report
The stars were out - literally - in practice reports for both the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers today.
In the final week of regular season football for both sides, here's what Wednesday looks like:
Arizona Cardinals
DNP - Hjalte Froholdt (personal)
Limited - Kelvin Beachum (knee), Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe), Matt Prater (knee), Darius Robinson (calf), Mack Wilson Sr. (ankle/quad)
The Cardinals had a walk-through today and their report is merely an estimation.
Arizona today also announced running back James Conner would go on injured reserve.
San Francisco 49ers
DNP - Robert Beal Jr. (ankle), Nick Bosa (knee), Spencer Buford (calf), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), Leonard Floyd (shoulder), George Kittle (ankle), Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) Colton McKivitz (knee), Brock Purdy (elbow), Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist), Isaac Yiadom (pelvis)
Limited - Ji'Aiyir Brown (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (illness/chest)
Full - Isaac Guerendo (foot/hamstring), Talanoa Hufanga (wrist)
Even with both teams eliminated from postseason contention, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has his sights set on finishing the year strong.
"That's going to be your greatest confidence builder is winning games, but yeah, there's no doubt you want to end the year playing good football. I know whether you're in it or not, everybody's trying to do that," said Gannon.
"Then it just gives you another opportunity on Sunday to see what's good, what's not and how we can execute better. It's a learning experience, but there's no doubt we want to play well for our fans, play well for us, and win a game”
With Purdy already having been ruled out by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the Cardinals are set to see former quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Sunday.
Gannon when asked if he preps for the 49ers' system rather than Dobbs himself:
“Yeah, but the great coaches out there fit their people into that system. I know (49ers Head Coach) Kyle (Shanahan) will do that, so we have to be on it defensively because they're going to give us some different things that they can do with ‘Dobbsy’ that if we're not ready for will win the game for them," said Gannon.
"We have to have a good week of prep and a good week of execution, understanding the opponent and executing at a high level.”
Both teams will practice on Thursday and Friday before being required to label game designations such as questionable, out or doubtful on players.