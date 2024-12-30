Stock Report: Is Kyler Murray Problem for Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals had a win against the Los Angeles Rams within their grasp to sweep the season series and stir up even more chaos in the NFC playoff picture.
Instead, they once again came up short due to poor play calling, execution, and a lack of finishing. Arizona has secured yet another losing season and the hope of ending on a high note is slipping away fast.
There have been several players and coaches who have sunk their stock with this team to the point where their respective futures with the organization aren’t as clear as we once thought.
Alternatively, some have taken advantage of their opportunities and are making some serious noise for themselves as the season winds down.
One game remains for the Cardinals, but here’s an updated stock report following last night’s heartbreaking loss.
Stock Up
Trey McBride
It’s been nothing short of a magical season for the third-year tight end, and a massive payday is on the way for him this offseason. McBride eclipsed 100 receptions and 1,000-yards last night against the Rams and with one more game remaining he could potentially tie-or-break the Cardinals’ single-season receptions record of 115 (currently at 104).
But the biggest highlight for McBride last night was his first touchdown reception of the season, which snapped an NFL record for consecutive receptions without a touchdown (not including Josh Jacobs’s record of starting their career without one). It was what everybody dreamed it would be.
McBride has been everything and more for AZ this season and he will be a key component of the roster, not just the offense, for years to come. I believe McBride is currently the best offensive player for the Cardinals right now and he should finish the year holding that title.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
The doomsday parade for Harrison Jr haters should’ve been quieted down last night after the rookie hauled in six passes for 96-yards. It was his best performance since the Vikings’ game where he caught five passes for 60-yards and a score.
It still wasn’t a perfect performance for MHJ, but it was one that should’ve reminded fans how good he is.
The talent for Harrison is apparent, but there’s plenty of growth needed for him to become what we all are waiting to see. His performance here was a fine showing that will hopefully push him to end the season strong. One more game remains against the 49ers, who held him to just two receptions for 36-yards in their first matchup.
If Harrison can stack another good performance next week to close out the year on a high note, it should be enough to pacify his fans as well as his doubters.
Stock Down
Drew Petzing
I’m over it. I’m done. I’ve seen enough. It’s time to move on. It’s time for a change.
Blah, blah, blah.
Petzing has been underwhelming at best this season and the Cardinals lack of consistency offensively has cost them a ton of games. Last night was an up-and-down performance with perhaps the worst decision I’ve seen in a long time on what ended up being the Cardinals’ final offensive play of the night.
You can attribute it to Kyler Murray - more to come), but that was an abysmal play call to begin with.
But it’s been an ongoing issue for Arizona this year and I truly believe that even slightly more consistency to be an average offense would still have the Cardinals in playoff contention. Instead, Arizona dropped five of six games following the bye week.
It’s not all bee Petzing, but he should shoulder at least 50% of the blame.
The other 50%...
Kyler Murray
I’ve been a borderline Murray apologist for a minute and I’m getting more and more exhausted with constantly defending him. At some point, I must put my foot down and call it as it is, and I’ve reached that point.
Kyler Murray is a serious problem for the Cardinals.
Petzing has been horrible as a play-caller, but he isn’t in control of the mental mistakes that Murray makes on a weekly basis now. Murray started the year playing safe, but smart football that had the Cardinals in control of their playoff destiny.
Since the bye week, Murray has thrown eight interceptions with just five touchdown passes to counter them. Those interceptions have not only been bad decisions, but they’ve been costly ones that are causing losses, including last nights against the Rams and one against the Seahawks back in November.
It’s a big, big problem and it’s time to seriously address it. The season is over and has been over for the Cardinals, but Murray is making it more difficult to end the year on a high note.