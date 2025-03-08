Super Bowl Champ OL Makes Sense for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are in need of significant upgrades on the defensive side, but the offensive line is an area that will also need to be addressed.
Though the Cardinals have made their way through the past few seasons by establishing a strong ground game and protecting QB Kyler Murray, they have three key OL set to depart in free agency in Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez and Evan Brown.
Then there's Jonah Williams, who is under contract, but suffered a torn ACL late in the 2024 season.
While the Cardinals are expected to pursue re-signing both Brown and Beachum, there's a bit of a question in the interior section of the o-line.
Young OL Isaiah Adams is likely to have an increased role, but both depth and a veteran presence are aspects of building and maintaining a solid trench group that cannot be ignored.
Insider Jordan Schultz recently broke news of the Houston Texans deciding to release veteran G Shaq Mason, who is an immediate option to consider when looking for a veteran interior OL.
Mason wasn't exactly elite in 2024, but played in 15 games, and played in all 17 games across both 2022 and 2023.
In 2024, Mason played 931 snaps and received a 62.3 overall PFF grade. In pass protection, he posted a slightly higher 65.2 grade.
This isn't high school. Those grades are considered to be generally above average. But Mason did allow eight sacks, although he only committed three penalties in 15 games. In general, Mason was the epitome of reliable, but not much more than that.
The Cardinals don't need much more than reliable, but Mason might come a bit pricey for what he has to offer. While he's a sturdy, consistently good player, he was significantly poorer in run blocking than in pass protection in 2024.
That doesn't entirely align with Arizona's needs, considering their run-heavy scheme, however, Mason might actually be a platoon fit, since Adams' skillset is more focused in the run.
In a limited role, on a cheaper short-term deal, Mason could bring depth and veteran savvy to an already-solid unit. But at 31 years old, paying a heavy amount for him to start full time might be a bit of a reach.
The Cardinals will need to address their o-line in some way, and Mason isn't the only option, but he could be a very solid one, if utilized properly, and the price is right.