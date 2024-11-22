Super Bowl Favorites Sign Former Cardinals Pro Bowler
ARIZONA -- The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
From Schultz's Twitter/X account:
"Sources: Free agent OT DJ Humphries is signing with the #Chiefs. Humphries is a proven and versatile starter who can help Kansas City down the stretch."
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the Chiefs are paying him up to $4.5 million for the rest of the season.
Humphries, who tore his ACL in Week 17 of last year, has been on the mend and looking to get back into action. He's a Pro Bowl tackle with nearly 100 starts on his resume and still has some good football left in him.
Nearly 11 months post-injury, he's on a new team, and a fairly good one at that. Kansas City finds themselves atop the league with a 9-1 record and again are Super Bowl favorites. With another win in the big game to conclude the season, the Chiefs would become the first team in league history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.
Humphries took a visit with the New York Giants back in October, though nothing materialized. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported today that Humphries was cleared to return to football, and hours later he signs with one of the top teams in the league.
Humphries joins former Cardinals in DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown on the roster.
Arrowhead Addict's Matt Conner provided some solid insight into why Kansas City would be a great place for Humphries prior to his signing:
"The reason for the worries, however, is that the team looks woefully thin outside in case of any further issues (and the fact that there are already consistency concerns with the performance at LT). Wanya Morris is currently holding things down, and he honestly deserves more credit than the average fan is giving him as someone who has taken over the starting role two years in a row when called upon. That said, if he experiences further hiccups or if any health scare arises, the Chiefs are in a bad place.
"Kingsley Suamataia is a potential long-term option at left tackle as the team's second-round pick this spring out of BYU, but he's proven incapable of holding things down in this first season and he was relegated to the team's inactive list on Sunday for the first time.
"In Suamataia's pace at LT2 is another rookie, an undrafted one at that, in Ethan Driskell out of Marshall. Driskell is a great story with some potential given his frame and athleticism. However, going into the winter months with zero experience behind an already young performer thrust into a starting role feels like a losing proposition when trying to protect the game's best quarterback."
It will surely take Humphries some time to adjust, though protecting Patrick Mahomes deep into a postseason push isn't a bad gig.