How Texas WR Can Elevate Cardinals Passing Attack
The idea of the Arizona Cardinals spending a first-round pick on recievers in consecutive drafts may be a tough sell and rightfully so considering more pressing needs on the roster, particularly on defense.
However, sometimes the best thing you can do is draft good football players rather than forcing the issue and filling a hole. So, while drafting a receiver on day one may seem like a “luxury” there’s logic to why this kid could make you forget about that.
Meet Texas standout receiver Matthew Golden, the next guy up for our 2025 NFL Draft perfect fit series for the Cardinals. Three collegiate seasons between Houston and Texas have seen the former four-star high school recruit and transfer become a stud and a potential star in the making.
Whoever selects him will be thrilled with what he will eventually bring to the table.
The Cardinals need depth at the wide receiver position. Last year’s round one pick Marvin Harrison Jr. showed more than enough to become a true number one receiver in Arizona, despite an underwhelming box score.
Across from him is Michael Wilson, a player who looks great in a Robin-role to Harrison’s Batman.
After them? It’s a barren wasteland.
Golden is a fun prospect that could win over fans quickly, so let’s get to know him and his fit and potential day one role with the Cardinals should the birds bulk up the receiver position.
Profile
-Former four-star recruit (2022) and four-star transfer (2024 – Houston to Texas)
-One-time Second-Team All-Big 12 (2023)
-36 career games
The fit
Golden is a well-rounded receiver who polished his game with the Longhorns after two solid seasons with the Houston Cougars. The 6’0 and 195 lbs receiver has the speed to stretch the field, the ability to separate and get open routinely, and terrific body control and hands to make plays at all three levels of the field.
All of this was on full display in the College Football Playoff when he established himself as the clear WR1 for Texas.
The Cardinals know who their number one receiver is with Marvin Harrison Jr. - they also have a good feeling who their WR2 is with Michael Wilson. Everyone behind them, however, is a question mark.
Golden’s fit would be as one of the top receiving options for Arizona and better yet, be their field stretcher. Arizona desperately needs a downfield threat. Golden may not have 4.3 speed (honestly, to be determined), but he is a proven deep threat and certainly has the long speed to take it to the house whenever he gets the ball.
The logic
Although it could be a tough sell to fans considering Golden is trending toward being a first-round pick, the logic would be adding a receiver who can truly stretch the field. It was one of the biggest weaknesses of an offense that has few reasons to not be a top unit in the league.
The Cardinals tried to fix the issue by making Harrison Jr. their designated deep threat. Harrison is much faster than given credit for, and he’s entirely capable of stretching the field, but that’s not the strength of his game. Forcing him into that role as a rookie was always a mistake for the team and it’s a big reason why Arizona feels they didn’t get the most out of the fourth overall pick.
Golden is a perfect choice to right that wrong but also strengthens the offense as a whole. Like I said, he’s not just a deep threat – he’s also a player who is capable of making plays at every level of the field. He’s Mr. Do-It-All, but he is a perfect fix for the deep ball.
Day one role
The current wide receiver room lacks anyone nearly as talented as Golden beyond Harrison and Wilson. To be honest, I think Golden is better than Wilson, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Until then, Golden walks in as the clear WR3 for this team.
I don’t love the idea of Golden being forced and/or pigeonholed into the slot, but he’s got experience there so it wouldn’t be forcing him into a position he’s unfamiliar with. Quite frankly, I just like the idea of three receivers wide and using Trey McBride as your supposed “slot receiver.”
Lining up Harrison, Wilson, and Golden as outside receivers presents defenses with quite a challenge. It becomes even more of a puzzle for defenses when you consider that each of the three brings something different to the table.
Golden would become an early fan favorite thanks to his playmaking ability and could make them forget about the first-round investment likely needed to get him to the desert.